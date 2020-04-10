Donald Trump scolds CNN's Jim Acosta for the "happy conversation" – Deadline

As President Donald Trump's coronavirus press conference spanned two hours, he received a question from CNN White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta, which clearly triggered it.

"We hear from many reports that they see these reports as a kind of" happy talk, "" Acosta said. “And some of the officials paint a rosy picture of what is happening across the country. If we look at some of these questions, do we have enough masks? No. Do we have enough evidence? No. Do we have enough PPE? Not."

Trump then interrupted him. "Why would you say that? The answer is yes. I think the answer is yes."

For the next five minutes, he argued with Acosta about the idea that the United States does not have enough medical supplies, to the point that other countries are calling him to ask for additional ventilators.

But Acosta tried to cite coverage from doctors and other medical officials who have appeared online complaining of a shortage.

"A lot of it is fake news," said Trump.

When Acosta continued, Trump said: "Well, yes, depending on your air they will always say that because otherwise you will not wear them."

Trump challenged Acosta's characterization of the briefings as "happy talk."

"This is not a happy talk. Make it happy to speak for you, "said Trump. "It is not happy to speak for me. We are talking about the largest economy in the world, one day I have to close it. And we did the right thing because maybe two million people had died. "

He added: "This is a sad talk. … These are the saddest news conferences I've ever had. I don't like doing them. Do you know why? Because I'm talking about death."

Trump spoke of having to face the decision to "reopen" the US economy. Perhaps after the current social distancing guidelines end on April 30, and having to weigh whether the time is right to do so.

Later he said he is facing what he called "the most important decision of my life because I have to say," OK, let's go. This is what we are going to do. "

At the end of the five minutes, he scolded Acosta for asking the question.

"You shouldn't be asking those kinds of questions," he said. "You should say, 'You know what, it's been really amazing what has been happening.'"