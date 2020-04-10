Donald Trump and MGM ordered to reveal images of unseen apprentices – Deadline

Donald Trump and transparency have never had a close association, but thanks to a federal judge this week, the United States can finally take a look at what really happened behind the scenes. The newbie.

Long rumored to be a cesspool of inappropriate language and behavior by the well-produced host and his family of corporate poses, MGM has now been ordered to resist handing over tapes of unreleased footage from the reality television series. NBC in a long simmering class action. about a marketing handshake pulled by the Trumps on the show.

"It ordered the Plaintiffs' motion to compel the MGM Entities to make certain video material available to the Plaintiffs," wrote the US District Judge. USA Lorna Schofield last night after a forced coronavirus distancing teleconference with the respective parties.

Related story ABC News will present the podcast series & # 39; The Essentials & # 39; with newspapers in the first person of those on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis

"The plaintiffs must bear the reasonable costs of production, and the parties must consult before incurring those costs," added the New York-based judge about the quartet of unknown plaintiffs who started their lawsuit in October 2018. "The plaintiffs must submit a letter on April 24, 2020, to inform the Court of their discussions and agreements on production, "the three-page order was released today (READ HERE).

The order to turn in tapes of at least two apprentice episodes leaves the Trump team with its second loss of the week, as Judge Schofield had previously denied to his marketing company, ACN Opportunity's desire that everything move to the door. closed for arbitration. In fact, the judge was clearly informed that the Trump and ACN had tried to turn things around after gaining access to all sorts of documents from the plaintiffs in the discovery process at public hearing.

The much-sued POTUS, plus offspring Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump and their corporate entity were brought to court this time for falsely alleging people to invest in ACN's videophone service during the 2005-2015 period. by The Apprentice. As with almost all things touched by Trump, CAN turned out to be a shaky proposition. It was also revealed that the Trumps were being paid to endorse the product, a fact that they failed to report to anyone.

Intending to appeal the April 9 order, Trump Corporation's chief external adviser, Joanna Hendon, did not respond to a request for comment on the latest legal loss. Correspondingly, MGM representatives were also radio silent on the order. However, after a loss earlier this week in Team Trump's desire to have pseudonym lead attorney Jane Doe, Mary Moe, Richard Roe, and Luke Loe, he was portraying this very strong and proud.

"With last night's opinion and today's judgments, the Court has removed a number of remaining obstacles created by the defendants and third parties to a proper discovery in this case," Roberta Kaplan said in an April 9 statement. "We look forward to continuing to gather the evidence to bring justice to our brave clients and thousands of people like them who have been defrauded by the Trumps," added Kaplan partner Hecker & Fink.

The Kaplan name may be familiar to many Deadline readers. In addition to asking about the wins, the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund co-founder also represents Amber Heard's defense in Johnny Depp's $ 50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, the Aquaman star

As for the tapes of the ApprenticeUnder suspicions and allegations that Trump was caught on camera using racial slurs and more, MGM has fought tooth and nail to keep invisible images from public and potentially curious eyes. It now appears that four unknown individuals may have partially accomplished what Tom Arnold could not.

Good Friday indeed.