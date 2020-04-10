Don Cheadle on Monday Black Monday ’,‘ House Of Lies ’and Career – Up News Info San Francisco

Don Cheadle is one of Hollywood's biggest names and has made Showtime his television home since 2012.

Academy Award nominee played Marty Kaan in "House Of Lies,quot; for five seasons alongside Kristen Bell, Ben Schwarz and Josh Lawson and is now in season 2 of "Black Monday,quot; with Regina Hall, Paul Scheer and Andrew. Rannells. Cheadle plays Maurice Monroe in a scripted series that follows employees of a Wall Street firm in the run-up to the 1987 stock market crash. The "Black Monday,quot; star had just left college when the market stock collapsed that year.

"People have really been digging and that always feels good," Cheadle said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. "I graduated from college that year and it didn't affect me much because I didn't have money in the stock market. Anyway, I was already a hungry student. It didn't really impact me that much, but it was a very interesting time to be alive and see the cyclical nature of this. I didn't think we'd come back here that fast and I didn't think about that in 2008. It seems to happen over and over again. "

FULL INTERVIEW:

Cheadle says there are more and more pieces of his Mo character coming together as the season progresses. The actor and executive producer believes that this role has been echoed by fans for several different reasons.

"He's a bit of a Don Draper because he's not who he appears to be," Cheadle said. “We knew what the trajectory would be before the season began. We understood that we were going to do something that was quite unique. He's the one who did it in a half-hour cable comedy comedy and it was something he had never seen before. Who Mo is something that continues to grow with each episode. "

While Cheadle enjoys his time on "Black Monday," "House Of Lies,quot; will always have a special place in his heart because of the things the show allowed him to do on screen.

"Showtime has been a great home for me, reaching out and reaching out and doing these programs that are unconventional and unconventional and out of place. Writers like to say that it's great to see how far we haven't come. It was a big presumption and I loved the people and the way we filmed it. Breaking the fourth wall and taking the time to very specifically explain business consulting and what they do. Josh, and Kristen, and Ben, and Glynn Thurman, and Dawn Olivieri, and Donis Leonard Jr., all of whom we were able to play with, it was a really great experience. ”

Watch "Black Monday,quot; on Showtime Anytime.