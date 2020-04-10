Diego Luna's children return home after three weeks of coronavirus quarantine

WENN / Instar

The actor of & # 39; A rainy day in New York & # 39; It reveals in a live Q&A that eleven-year-old Jerome and nine-year-old Fiona tested positive for COVID-19 in March, but have since recovered.

Actor Diego LunaThe children are back home after spending three weeks in quarantine after a coronavirus scare.

Jerónimo, 11, and his sister Fiona, nine, recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus last month, and the "Star Wars" actor is grateful that their children are doing well.

"My children had the virus a long time ago and were only allowed to go home," said the 40-year-old during a live question-and-answer session with IndieWire via Instagram on Thursday, April 9. "They are immune now, they are in the next stage. Yesterday was the first night they slept here and life has changed dramatically for me."

"I was like three weeks without being able to hug them or get close to them, and finally I'm (sic)."

The children are from her five-year marriage to the singer. Camila Sodi, which ended in 2013.

It is not the only star that has had to deal with seriously ill children during the ongoing pandemic. PinkThe three-year-old son Jameson was also seriously ill, as both he and his mother battled the virus last month.