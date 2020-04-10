Diddy held a town hall meeting on "The State of Black America and the Coronavirus,quot;

Diddy held a town hall Thursday night on REVOLT TV and discussed how COVID-19 is affecting the African American community at large.

Diddy has been urging her fans to take the virus seriously, and her City Hall included appearances by many celebrities, including Angela Rye, Al Sharpton, Senator Kamala Harris, Meek Mill, and more.

Harris started town hall, saying:

"You see what's going on in terms of documenting long-standing health disparities (among African Americans) … asthma, 20 percent more likely to have it; high blood pressure, 40 percent more likely to have it; lupus, black women are three times more white women are more likely to have it. And this disease, this coronavirus, attacks people who otherwise have health problems. Therefore, we have a lot at stake. "

Check out the entire City Hall below.

Last week, Diddy said the following in a public service announcement to his fans:

"We cannot just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. In the next few days I will be locked up and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers, but I don't have all the answers. If you want to help or have great ideas, contact me now! God bless us all. "