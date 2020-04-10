Diddy held a town hall meeting on "The State of Black America and the Coronavirus,quot;

Home Entertainment Diddy held a town hall meeting on "The State of Black America...

Diddy held a town hall meeting on "The State of Black America and the Coronavirus"

Bradley Lamb
Diddy held a town hall Thursday night on REVOLT TV and discussed how COVID-19 is affecting the African American community at large.

Diddy has been urging her fans to take the virus seriously, and her City Hall included appearances by many celebrities, including Angela Rye, Al Sharpton, Senator Kamala Harris, Meek Mill, and more.

Harris started town hall, saying:

"You see what's going on in terms of documenting long-standing health disparities (among African Americans) … asthma, 20 percent more likely to have it; high blood pressure, 40 percent more likely to have it; lupus, black women are three times more white women are more likely to have it. And this disease, this coronavirus, attacks people who otherwise have health problems. Therefore, we have a lot at stake. "

