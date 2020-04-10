Detroit Fire Department dies of COVID-19-related complications – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – COVID-19 claims the lives of more people in the metropolitan area this time, including the captain of the Detroit Fire Department.

The Detroit Firefighters Association confirms that Captain Franklin Williams Jr. died Wednesday of complications related to COVID-19.

This makes him the first member of the fire department to die from the virus.

The 57-year-old man served in the department for 31 years.

