Deputies in Kiowa County kill man during traffic stop

A man was shot dead Thursday afternoon by Kiowa County agents.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. during a traffic stop on Main Street and Colorado 96 in Brandon, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

Related Posts

Agents deployed a Taser on the man before shooting him, according to the statement. No deputy was injured.

No further details were given, including where the incident occurred. The release did not say whether the dead man was armed or not.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.