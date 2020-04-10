Deontay Wilder is not the "kind of man to step aside,quot; from the third fight with Tyson Fury, says David Haye | Boxing news





Deontay Wilder has activated a clause for a third fight against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder is not the "type of guy to step aside,quot; from a third fight with Tyson Fury and he will have seen replays of his first loss in disbelief, says David Haye.

The former United States world champion is believed to be fully committed to yet another fight with Fury after losing his WBC belt in a loss in February, despite promoter Eddie Hearn admitting that Joshua wants to pit his rival British champion against Then if Wilder accepts money "aside."

Haye previously held the WBA title in the upper division and insists Wilder has the mentality of a fight that he will be determined to resume his rivalry with Fury at the earliest opportunity.

"I don't think Wilder is the type of person to step aside," Haye said. Sky Sports News.

Fury inflicted a seventh round arrest loss on Wilder in Las Vegas

"He thinks he underperformed, he thinks he has more to give and I like that. I like the fact that he wants to do it again. He shows me what he believed in. I think he has a big heart. I think he is a proud man proud He always wants to do his best. It is not understandable that he did it in his last fight.

"He probably looked at it and thought 'what the hell was he doing?' But he has a chance to correct the mistake. I love fighters who are willing to jump right in there and eradicate any doubts about them.

"In the same way that Anthony Joshua could have had an easier fight, he could have had a couple of easy fights before the Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch. No, he wanted that fight. He really wanted it desperately, because he knew in his heart that he underperformed, and he proved it.

I'm sure if Tyson Fury had lost that fight against Deontay Wilder, he would want to go back and correct the mistake. David Haye

"I got to where the heads of both fighters were, in the moment after their losses. I'm sure if Tyson Fury had lost that fight against Deontay Wilder, I'd be looking forward to coming back and correcting the mistake."

Fury has been hailed as the best heavyweight in the world after his dominant stop victory over Wilder, joining unified champion Joshua as a belt holder.

But Haye, who was once a rival of Fury and Joshua, believes that neither can be considered the best fighter in the division until they finish the debate in the ring.

"That's the fight that I think the world needs to see, to have the official number one," Haye said.

"You can't have an official number 1 and 2 until they've quarreled with each other. It all depends on the opinions. It all depends on what you like."

"The fact that Joshua has been stopped as a professional, Fury does not, I understand why people put him in the first place over Anthony Joshua, but Anthony Joshua has picked up more title belts. He has fought more champions on paper."

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury

"I understand that both arguments and neither argument are wrong. The only thing that matters is what happens when they both fight each other. It is a fight that all boxing fans will be salivating about."