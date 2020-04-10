Denver lights up during coronavirus as part of #KeepCalmDenverOn

Along with other decidedly non-seasonal things like howling every night at 8 and wearing face masks on 70-degree days, Denverites are encouraged to adopt another unusual custom during the coronavirus era.

On Thursday, Mayor Michael Hancock unveiled a series of red and white lights that decorate the exterior of the city and county building, the neoclassical structure in downtown Denver at 1437 Bannock St. that is typically illuminated to host teams Professional sports or Holidays.

"In addition, Councilwoman Kendra Black is asking all Denver residents to join the city to show their gratitude and support to the people on the front lines and essential workers by decorating a tree, bush or window with colored lights. "City officials said in a press release. . "Residents are encouraged to share photos of their decorations using the hashtag #KeepCalmDenverOn."

The measures are part of a public campaign that invokes the well-known Keep Calm and Carry On posters that the British government produced during World War II. But they extend beyond the city's official edicts.

The Optiv building, at 1144 15th St., also features a pink heart-shaped design, as seen in Instagram photos under the hashtag #KeepCalmAndDenverOn.

Although the campaign is brand new, an Instagram hashtag search already yielded nearly 50 results by mid-morning Friday, with a handful of images of people's homes decorated in the style encouraged by the city.

On Thursday, Hancock lit up downtown, where he was joined by Alderman Black and Police Chief Paul Pazen ("from safe distances,quot;), arguably the largest, but others are springing up "from Green Valley Ranch Bear Valley, Berkeley to Hampden Heights and everywhere, "Hancock said.

"Your dedication cannot be taken for granted, so we are inviting everyone to show their appreciation by showing their lights," he said. "I am honored by the sacrifice and service I have witnessed in the past few weeks, and these lights in our city and county building honor our heroes in Denver and the heroes everywhere who are leading the response to this pandemic." .

