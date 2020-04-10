Denver Health test data shows which neighborhoods have the highest rates of coronavirus infection

Washington Park, Valverde and North Park Hill are among Denver's neighborhoods with the highest rates of coronavirus infection among cases confirmed by Denver Health, according to new data released Thursday by the city.

The data provides the first glimpse of which communities are being hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, and comes as health departments across the country are being pressured to publish demographics related to COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The other neighborhoods with the highest infection rates include South Park Hill, Skyland, and Whittier. All six neighborhoods have infection rates ranging from 1.7 to 3.1 per 1,000 people, according to Denver Health test data.

The data was compiled by Denver Public Health, which is an arm of the Denver Heath, and published in map form.

According to the data, of the people evaluated by Denver Health, 40% were white, 24% were Latino, and 13% were black.

Populations in the six neighborhoods with the highest infection rates are primarily white. In Valverde, 84% of the residents are white and 77% are Latino. In Skyland, 53% of residents are white and 41% of residents are black, according to city data.

Among neighborhoods in the next highest level of infection rates: Auraria, Athmar Park, Cheesman Park, Globeville, Hilltop, Montebello, Sunnyside, West Highland, and Virginia Village.

However, the data released Thursday, and first reported by Denverite, is very limited. The information only includes 762 people who tested positive for Denver Health for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

So far, there are 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denver, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The data does not include information about anyone examined by the state health department or other hospitals. The tests are also inconsistent due to a shortage of supplies, meaning that it is largely limited to healthcare workers, those already hospitalized, and people at increased risk for complications. This means that more people have the disease than the number of confirmed cases.

Other states are discovering that black residents are dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than white residents. Colorado has not released any state demographics for its confirmed coronavirus cases.

Black and Latino people have higher rates of underlying health problems, such as diabetes and hypertension, that can lead to complications from the new coronavirus. Socioeconomic factors, like work, can prevent them from drifting away socially as health officials recommend, said Dr. Michael Wechsler, professor of medicine and director of the asthma program at National Jewish Health.

"It is increasingly recognized that African Americans are more likely to get COVID and more likely to die from COVID than other ethnic and racial groups," he said. "We don't have excellent data yet, most states do not report cases and deaths by race."

Representative Leslie Herod, a Democrat from Denver, asked the state to require health departments to submit demographic data related to the new coronavirus.

"In Colorado, we are reporting data on sex and age, but not race," Herod writes in his newsletter. "It is crucial that we start tracking this data so that we can understand and address the racial inequalities that are especially visible during this time."

Writer Saja Hindi contributed to this report.

