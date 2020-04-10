Denton County Reports 28 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County health officials reported 28 new cases of coronavirus, as well as two additional deaths.

The two deaths were a Lewisville woman in her 50s and a Lewisville man in her 70s. Both patients were previously hospitalized and contracted the virus locally. None of the identities will be released.

"Today we are saddened to report the loss of two lives in Denton County to COVID-19," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these two individuals and to all who have suffered losses during this pandemic. This terrible news underscores the importance of the mandate to stay home and the importance of practicing social distancing on all outings. We must work together to flatten the curve. "

The new cases increased the county total to 426.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure.

However, some patients may have more severe symptoms, complications, and / or death. If people experience more severe symptoms, DCPH recommends that people call their health care provider or emergency department before arrival.

