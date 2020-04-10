Deets on Jacqueline Fernandezs Telugu vintage film with Pawan Kalyan

After settling in Bollywood, Jacquline Fernandes is now looking for greener pastures to excel. The buzz is that she will star in a Telugu movie alongside Pawan Kalyan. The film is vintage, with a touch of comedy. It is a fictional story set in the Mughal era, with Jacquline playing Aurangzeb's sister and Arjun Rampal playing Aurangzeb. Pawan Kalyan plays a thief who has to steal the Kohinoor from the Mughal Emperor.

Of course, there will be a romantic track between Pawan and Jacqueline. Jacqueline Fernández, who plays a pivotal role in the film, will be filming for over 40 days to complete her part. The movie was supposed to hit the ground in April, but has now been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.