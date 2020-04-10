Deelishis reveals the sentence that Raymond Santana caught her: she says she thought she wanted him for his money!

Deelishis has come a long way since her days at Flavor of Love. She is engaged to one of the five exonerated members who is treating her the way she deserves to be treated.

The mother and businesswoman are sharing the prayer she used to get for Raymond Santana. The former reality star also revealed that her boyfriend originally thought she was trying to get it for her money.

Raymond became a household name when the Netflix series When They See Us exploded on the streaming service. Fame not only offered him new opportunities, but he already had a considerable sum of money for having been exonerated for a crime that he and four others did not commit.

While talking to Kendra G. Media, she was honest about their relationship.

Ray With Raymond, people know him for two things. He was exonerated for a crime he never committed and, of course, he received a salary. So of course when they hear we're together they say, "Oh, it has to be for money." Let me be very clear, I did not ask God for a bankrupt man and I agree with that. I have been working hard for many, many moons. So when I said, 'God, if I'm going to have a serious relationship, if I'm going to consider marriage, I know that's what you want me to do, can you send me not just what you know? Do I need a little of what I want?

He also listed the qualities he asked of a man when he prayed.

‘So can it be loving, can it be loyal, can it be fun, can it be family oriented? Can you accept that I am a mother? Can you accept that I'm sexy to the public but that I'll be as healthy as he needs me to be at home as long as I can take that full roundness? Can you hug me But not only that, can it motivate me? Can you make me even bigger than I know I am even though I know I'm great? And then, can't it be broke? Can you have some money? Can you be a good lover? I want to burn when I'm in this relationship. You are my Father who is in heaven and you say everything I ask I can have. Can i have that And boom! & # 39;

She went on to say that she had to prove to Santana that she was fine on her own. She continued to reveal that he was the one who moved into her home.

She said all of this was happening when people on social media criticized her for being a gold digger.

It is great to see that both have something to contribute and are interested in true love.



