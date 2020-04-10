Home Entertainment Deelishis: Former five-member Ray Santana thought he was with him for his...

Deelishis: Former five-member Ray Santana thought he was with him for his money!

By
Bradley Lamb
Flavor of Love star Deelishis is loved and engaged to Raymond Santana, a member of Exonerated Five, but during a session on Instagram Live, he confessed that when they started dating, he thought it was about the coins.

Speaking to Kendra G, Deelishis shared that she had her own money, and that was not for her. She said she was eager to show him what he had already built for her, to let her know that she didn't need it.

