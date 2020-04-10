Deelishis: Former five-member Ray Santana thought he was with him for his money!

Flavor of Love star Deelishis is loved and engaged to Raymond Santana, a member of Exonerated Five, but during a session on Instagram Live, he confessed that when they started dating, he thought it was about the coins.

Speaking to Kendra G, Deelishis shared that she had her own money, and that was not for her. She said she was eager to show him what he had already built for her, to let her know that she didn't need it.

Santana jumps live around 17:00 minutes.

After their convictions were evicted, the five men sued the city for discrimination and emotional distress; The city was established in 2014 for $ 41 million. Last June, a new payment for men in the amount of $ 3.9 million was discovered through a settlement by the New York State Claims Court in 2016.

The couple is happy and preparing to walk down the hall.

