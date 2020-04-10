'Dead To Me' Gets Release Date for Season 2, First Teaser Preview – Deadline

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the second season of its dark comedy Dead to me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, who also reveals the season 2 premiere date for Friday, May 8.

Created by Liz Feldman (2 broken girls), Dead to me focuses on Jen (Applegate), a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband's recent hit-and-run murder, and Judy (Cardellini), an optimistic free spirit who recently suffered her own tragic loss.

Netflix



Season 2 begins after that bloody backyard reveal in Season 1, with Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) once again struggling to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor to the city and Detective Pérez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic steps to protect their loved ones and others, no matter the cost.

James Marsden, Ed Asner, Sam McCarthy and Brandon Scott also star.

Feldman serves showrunner and executive producer. The show is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix. Executive producers are Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Christie Smith and Applegate.

Check out the trailer above.