DDOT Offers Free Masks to Passengers – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Central Bus Terminal was filled with covered faces on Thursday when people gathered at the stops waiting to get on board.

The Rosa Parks Transit Center is the busiest place in the entire center

As the surrounding area still remains due to the order of the Governor's refuge.

"That's one thing for now. Certain people have to go to work and they don't have cars, that's a good thing because the buses are still running," said DDOT passenger Darnell Jackson.

But for people who are still on the go and traveling with DDOT, there are some security measures.

City officials are encouraging DDOT passengers to wear safety masks during their bus trips to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

DDOT provides 20,000 free surgical masks for passengers to cover their mouth and nose.

"All buses have the mask, I know what I'm saying. People get a little greedy, you know what I'm saying, I want to take three or four, so when other people get on there is none," Jackson said.

The transportation service is working to minimize contact between drivers and passengers during the pandemic.

It comes after the death of Jason Hargrove, a DDOT bus driver who expressed concern about the passenger's cough and possibly the spread of the virus.

He died of Covid-19 two weeks after posting a video talking about the conditions.

"No one wants to get sick from this. People sneezing you know, whatever. Germs spread, "said Jackson.

As part of the new safety guidelines, passengers now skip the Farebox and enter and exit through the back door.

The buses are also cleaned after each trip.

