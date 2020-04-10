David Beckham's leadership at Inter Miami during the COVID-19 crisis praised by Lewis Morgan | Football news

"He doesn't own a backseat, he wants to get involved and it's been his vision for so long and he wants to participate."





Lewis Morgan only played twice for Inter Miami before the MLS season was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan has praised David Beckham's leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

Owner Beckham saw his dream stop after Miami's debut season in Major League Soccer stopped after just two games.

Last month, Miami modified the club's logo and separated its white herons, which are normally intertwined, to encourage social estrangement.

Morgan describes David Beckham as a & # 39; practical & # 39; owner and praised his response to the coronavirus pandemic

Scottish international Morgan, who wears No. 7 jersey for Miami, believes that former England captain Beckham is the perfect man to be in charge of.

"He is very active, we see him and it was he who gave us the news that the league was going to be suspended," Morgan said.

"He doesn't own a backseat, he wants to get involved and it's been his vision for so long and he wants to get involved in it."

"You don't get where you are without being able to control your emotions, you've waited so long to make this happen, so what's a little more time to make sure everyone is safe before going back to work?

"We all want to play soccer, but we have to abide by the rules and he has been excellent at all times."

"I remember him playing for (Real) Madrid, (AC) Milan, PSG and LA (Galaxy). He was very young when he was at Manchester United, but he has such an iconic figure."

Morgan joined Inter Miami from Celtic in January.

"It is quite surreal to be part of the same club as him, but I am here to succeed in my own right. All the owners are practical and it is a special place."

Morgan was in Miami just a few weeks after his move from Celtic, impressing in his first two games, before the MLS halted until May 10 at the earliest.

Now he isolates himself with his girlfriend Heather and tries to do what he can to help.

Last month, Morgan teamed up with teammates Rodolfo Pizarro, Julian Carranza and Lee Nguyen to play in a FIFA tournament as part of Twitch's Stream Aid 2020.

It was to raise funds for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the Inter event contributed a total of £ 2.25 million.

The stars of the MLS have not yet joined and reflect those of the Premier League, which launched #PlayersTogether on Wednesday to raise funds for the NHS, in association with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had criticized them for not accepting pay cuts, but Morgan, who played 31 times for Celtic and won the Scottish League Cup in December, believes that any coordinated effort should be correct.

"The players have shown a great desire to help, everyone is in different situations and it is important that everyone help, but help also goes to the right places," he added.

"Here the league is constantly talking to the players and the player association to make sure everyone is doing what they can."

"We haven't reached the point where we are talking as much as they have at home, but it's great to see the players doing their part."

"It's hard to expect everyone to take whatever (criticism) is thrown at them and accept it. People find themselves in different situations: They could be helping others, like the family, and you have to be careful about that."

"It is not pleasant to see it happen at home. It is difficult to put a blanket on everyone. It is important that everyone works together to find a solution."