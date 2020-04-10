Dave Matthews Tribute to John Prine – Deadline

Stephen Colbert offered another tribute to the great John Prine last night, this time inviting Dave Matthews to perform "Speed ​​of the Sound of Loneliness" by the late composer. A single Matthews performed the 1986 song remotely.

The night before, CBS Late show The host delivered an emotional keepsake of Prine, both as a longtime fan and as a new friend. He recalled when his then girlfriend, now his wife, introduced him to Prine's song "Paradise," saying, "I loved that song and I loved it for showing it to me."

In that night's episode, Brandi Carlile performed Prine's classic "Hello in There".

Prine died Wednesday of COVID-19.

Check out Matthews' performance above and Brandi Carlile below.

This Saturday, Matthews will be a co-owner At home with farm help with Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp to support family farmers and ranchers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The live broadcast, with each of the stars acting remotely, will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, available for free at farmaid.org and axs.tv and also available for viewing on AXS TV.