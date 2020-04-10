Daniel Sinani: Luxembourg international forward agrees transfer to Norwich | Football news

Pre-contract agreement established for Daniel Sinani of F91 Dudelange to join the Canary Islands, after scoring 24 goals in 30 games in all competitions this season





Daniel Sinani's transfer to Norwich will be the first time the striker has played professional football outside of Luxembourg

Norwich has agreed to an agreement to sign Luxembourg international Danel Sinani.

The 23-year-old forward has signed a pre-contract deal with the club and will move to Carrow Road from the Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange on a three-year contract in the summer.

Sinani has scored 24 goals in 30 games in all competitions this season, including nine in the group stage and Europa League qualifying.

Winning the national league title twice in the previous two years with Dudelange, Sinani has also been capped 21 times for Luxembourg since his debut in 2017.

His move to Norwich will be the first time that Sinani plays professional soccer outside of Luxembourg, having spent the past six years there with RFCU Luxembourg and Dudelange.

"Norwich is a very big club with a lot of good players," Sinani told the club's website. "I will try to do my best and try to continue scoring goals and help the team reach a high position."

"I have heard many good things about Norwich City and I am really excited to join you in the summer.

"For me, the most important thing in our situation is that you are keeping yourself well and safe."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has been impressed by Sinani's goal streak in the Europa League

Norwich manager Daniel Farke added: "We are happy to be able to sign Danel. He is a young player full of potential."

"It is quite interesting because he can play more or less all the offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of final product, scoring many goals and offering many assists."

"Luxembourg is a completely different level, so we will have to give it some time, but it has shown that it can deliver in the Europa League. It is a sign of our way of giving them the opportunity to impress interesting talents."