'Dancing Doc' partners with founder of Brave Gowns to stop spread of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Last year, Up News Info Los Angeles introduced viewers to Tony Adkins, "The Dancing Doc," a CHOC Children's medical assistant who cheers up little recovering patients, and Summer Germann, a woman who creates robes. whimsical children's hospital in memory of her brother who lost his battle with cancer.

"If I really take the time to think about it and I know I was making a difference between these children, then I think I have served my purpose in life," Germann said last year.

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it became apparent to the founder of Brave Gowns that she had another purpose in life.

"We were working on hospital gowns, and I was thinking that this is not the time to sell hospital gowns," he said. "What can we do to make a difference?"

So Germann developed a cloth mask that helps extend the life of hard-to-find N95 masks by protecting them. The mask liners can be washed and reused.

"It's great," said Adkins. "It is a very necessary thing at the moment."

And with 250,000 Instagram followers worldwide, Adkins has been using his fame on social media to help Brave Gowns raise the funds he needs to produce the masks for the first medical responders across the country.

"Sometimes it's so overwhelming to do your job continuously and other times to be unprotected," said Adkins. "So this mask is demonstrating another level of protection so that we are sure that our personal protective equipment is going to maintain a virus of this nature."

Brave Gowns has shipped more than 30,000 masks in the past two weeks to hospitals, police departments, and families. Masks can be ordered online.