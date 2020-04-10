Dallas ISD Reflects on Passing / Failing System for Final Grades – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At the Dallas ISD school board meeting Thursday, how final grades will be given was discussed.

District Chief of School Leadership Stephanie Elizalde told board members when it comes to final grades, the district must keep students harmless during this difficult time.

"If we don't have a numerical rating for the second half, we could put them at risk … particularly those who failed the first half," he said. "They wouldn't have a chance to get a numerical average high enough to really get credit for the entire course. They are going to give grades, but that won't count for their rank or their average."

Elizalde says that in practice this will essentially end up being like passed / failed.

"It is important to give you a grade promotion or credit at the high school or middle school level if you are taking a course to earn high school credit," he said.

Board members will vote on this at the next meeting on April 23.

Going for the pass / fail system is something Arlington ISD is also considering. Fort Worth and Keller ISD have already decided to do this.