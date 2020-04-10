Dallas Cowboys sign former XFL player Saivion Smith – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys have signed former XFL player Saivion Smith.

The cornerback's incorporation came shortly after XFL announced it was suspending operations and laying off its employees.

Smith played for Houston, which was the only undefeated team in the XFL when the season was halted after five games due to the new coronavirus outbreak. He led Alabama with three interceptions in 2018.

He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent last year, but was quit before the season.

