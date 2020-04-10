Dallas County Governor "nears flattening of curve," says Governor – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It has been the goal of state and local governments since the COVID-19 outbreak began: to crush the curve.

Flattening the Curve refers to community isolation measures that keep the daily number of disease cases at a manageable level for hospitals.

“The numbers that I see in Dallas County are getting a little closer. But again, it would be an advanced call, a premature call, to make any kind of final statement on that, "Governor Greg Abbott told Up News Info 11 Jack Fink on Thursday." We need to continue to monitor it and make sure that people follow the good news. decision practices ".

Governor Abbott said the state has seen a slight increase in Tarrant County and some other areas, but some of these may be single-type situations.

He said there will be fluctuations in the coming days.

Governor Abbott also spoke about how the Texas Department of State Health Services now reports on its website how many Texans have recovered from COVID-19.

For a person to qualify as recovered, they must have received COVID-19 and then recover from it and be symptom-free for 14 days.

“We have just started reporting these numbers. And I think today's number (Thursday, April 9) is more than 11.00 people who have recovered from COVID-19. And this is very important. It will be part of my daily presentation on the information we provide now that we have good input data. "

Governor Abbott said the good news is that a "high rate of people,quot; is recovering from COVID-19.

"It shows what a lot of people need to know. And that's just because you get COVID-19 doesn't mean you're going to face death. Most people actually recover from that, "said Governor Abbott.

