Cynthia Bailey is dreaming of a honeymoon with Mike Hill – See the photos that inspired her

Cynthia Bailey dreams of a honeymoon with Mike Hill and shared some photos on her social media account that inspired her. Take a look at the dreamy photos Cynthia posted on IG.

"I woke up daydreaming about what our honeymoon would be like one day,quot; @ itsmikehill # CHill #staypositive #quarantine #isolationvacation @luxurysunvacations @topworldhotel, "Cynthia captioned her post.

A fan said to her, "Cynthia, you are so nice and your laugh is so contagious. Defs my favorite in RHOA !!

Mike Hill skipped the comments and said, "As long as we're together! It's even more important to live in a bubble even when this is over, if you know what I mean. Everything is not for everyone. ❤️❤️ I love you."

Someone else said: Ja Ha! At least you'll wake up healthy and with a husband at the end of the day. "

A fan said to Cynthia: "Yes, the girls relax, that's what I'm talking about with a glass of wine hahaha."

A follower spoke about Cynthia's post and said, "That's so romantic, something I can only dream of finding that special person 'Power Couple.'

Someone else posted this: ‘Wow, I'm celebrating 20 years on April 15, but all he said we can do is order food from some if we were there! No cruise, no vacation, no beach! Even his social distancing lasts 3 weeks! Good luck many more! When you have the right man, you don't need much. "

Aside from this, Cynthia recently saluted all of the healthcare workers who work day and night to save people's lives during these tragic times in which we live.

The coronavirus is killing thousands of people every day, and healthcare workers have become the praised heroes worldwide.

