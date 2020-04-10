Curry UCI talk; Terrifying outbreaks in care facilities for the elderly; Drop in ICU patients statewide – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

St. Joseph's Church Mass Food Giveaway Draws Overwhelming Crowds

SAN JOSE – The amount of famine and hardship caused by the coronavirus was put into perspective at the Cathedral Church of the Faith in San Jose, where hundreds of cars lined up for an organized food raffle on Thursday. But so many cars that appeared on nearby streets were blocked by an avalanche of needy. "We are trying to serve as many cars as we can, and do it as fast as we can. But the number of cars has been overwhelming," said Pastor Ken Foreman. read more

San Francisco firefighters extend gift of toys to needy families sheltering at home

SAN FRANCISCO – It's Christmas in April for some San Francisco families financially devastated by the coronavirus crisis. The San Francisco Firefighter Toy Program, which has been helping families with donated holiday gifts since 1949, is now reorganizing its annual gift to meet the moment. "These are people who have been read more

AIDS Memorial Quilt Volunteers Make Masks for the Homeless in Oakland

OAKLAND – More than a dozen volunteers with the National AIDS Memorial Quilt are using leftover fabric and are using their sewing skills during the coronavirus pandemic by creating masks for service providers and homeless people in the Bay Area. According to the organization, its volunteers have begun mobilizing to make reusable masks for Oakland-based Bay Area Community Services staff and clients. The masks have space to insert a surgical mask inside, making it a washable cover for better protection and longer use. They can also be used on an N95 mask. Volunteers are working in isolation to sew the masks, making more than 400 in the first week. read more

Coronavirus surge

Newsom Reports Drop in Number of Californians Treated in ICU Units

SACRAMENTO – For the first time since he began his daily coronavirus briefings, Governor Gavin Newsom was able to announce a decrease in the number of Californians who have been affected by the virus being treated in ICU units across the state. Currently, there were 1,132 coronavirus patients in ICU care, a 1.9 percent drop from Wednesday. But while encouraged, Newsom said he was also being cautious. "Here is a percentage of drop that I have not been reporting in any of my daily reports," Newsom said. "That 1,132 number represents a 1.9 percent drop from yesterday. A data point is not a trend, a data point is not a headline. So I caution anyone not to read that point too much. However, it is encouraging. " read more

Warriors Steph Curry offers pep locker room talk to ICU hospital workers

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has made many speeches in the locker room, recovering his teammates from a halftime deficit. This week, his audience was a group of nurses on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus in the ICU Unit of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center. ICU nurse Shelby Delaney caught the attention of the two-time NBA MVP when she posted a photo on social media with a Curry shirt underneath her scrub along with the text line: "summon my inner warrior,quot; . read more

Newsom Unveils California Healthcare Worker Housing Plan

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan on Thursday to help health workers who have been forced to stay away from their families for fear of exposing them to the coronavirus with their expenses. Newsom said it has heard countless stories of workers sleeping in their cars. read more

Coronavirus cases on the rise in 2 East Bay nursing homes, 7th resident deaths; Previously named owners

HAYWARD – New cases were reported in a coronavirus outbreak at a Hayward nursing home, as well as in the death of another resident Thursday afternoon where homeowners have been cited for previous violations. Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram said the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center has 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, six more from the previous day. A seventh resident died of the disease, Balram said. Among those cases, 40 are residents and 25 are staff members. Meanwhile, the East Bay Post-Acute Health Center in Castro Valley now has 31 coronavirus infections, 20 of them staff members and 11 residents. read more

New outbreak reported in the San José nursing home; 27 infected people

SAN JOSE – Officials at a nursing home in San José confirmed on Thursday a new outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected 27 people, including half of the facility's long-term residents. The Ridge Post-Acute Nursing Home, formerly known as Mt. Pleasant Nursing Center – is located at 1355 Clayton Road in San José. The facility reports a total of 27 COVID-19 cases infecting 17 residents and 10 employees, according to facility manager Christin Marcheschi. read more

Activists call for the release of Santa Rita inmates due to COVID-19

DUBLIN (Reuters) – A coalition of activist groups called on Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern on Thursday to release all inmates at Dublin's Santa Rita prison because they say their health is at risk due to the new pandemic of coronavirus. At a virtual press conference organized by the Santa Rita Jail Solidarity Coalition, Amber Akemi Piatt of Human Impact Partners, an Oakland-based nonprofit, said: "Free everyone, especially the most vulnerable to become infected,quot;. read more

Berkeley Reports City's First COVID-19 Death

BERKELEY – City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez announced Thursday that a resident in his 40s died of the new coronavirus, the first such death the city has seen so far in the pandemic. Hernández said the resident had underlying health problems, which, according to the data, makes people more prone to serious illness from COVID-19. read more

Coronavirus and works

Yelp announces layoffs, licenses of more than 2,000 employees

SAN FRANCISCO – Yelp, the San Francisco-based online review platform, announced early Thursday morning that it will lay off or lay off at least 2,000 employees. The news was shared on the company's blog and by internal email to employees of the company's co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Stoppelman. "Today we will let 1,000 of our colleagues go and pay approximately 1,100 more, while reducing hours for others," Stoppelman said in the email. "Your department leaders will be in touch this morning to discuss how this affects you individually, and letters with more details and frequently asked questions will follow this afternoon." read more



California fast food workers protest safety, pay during COVID-19 pandemic

HAYWARD – Restaurant workers flocked to the picket lines on Thursday in a statewide effort to draw attention to the lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE, in fast food outlets. About half a dozen cars honked horns and circled the McDonald's on Watkins Street in Hayward and, later, at the McDonald's on Stobridge Avenue in the Castro Valley on Thursday morning. Similar protests took place at fast food outlets in Southern California. To observe the patterns of social distancing, the protesters remained in their vehicles, with signs affixed to the outside saying "The worker's health is public health,quot;, "No gloves, no masks, on strike now!" read more

& # 39; It is very difficult & # 39 ;; Coronavirus pandemic strains California's EDD with nearly 1 million unemployment claims

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Employment Development said Thursday that it has now processed nearly a million claims since the beginning of March, and KPIX 5 is learning that many people still have trouble communicating. Since we first released a report on EDD issues earlier this week, we've received dozens of posts and emails from more frustrated Bay Area residents who are among the 925,000 people who have filed claims since March. Many have different problems that they cannot solve. So we contacted EDD to try to help them. read more

Shelter in place

Coronavirus cloud forecast for the San Francisco 49ers, other South Bay teams

SANTA CLARA – San Francisco 49ers fans who were excited to see what the team would do this season after their upcoming Super Bowl victory, may have to wait at least until Thanksgiving. "Even if we get it right here in Santa Clara, if you have a big event that draws thousands of people from across the country, you are at risk of reinfecting everyone," said Dr. Jeff Smith, Executive Director of Santa Clara County . He told the board of supervisors during its meeting on Tuesday that he believed sporting events would be canceled until at least November, perhaps even later. read more

Bay area counties get tough with order evaders staying home

SAN RAFAEL – Easter weekend is just around the corner and the Bay Area is cracking down on home shelter violators. Marin County is already applying stricter restrictions and issuing citations. The Marin County Sheriff's Office has been giving warning appointments to people who violate the order to stay home for about a week. Now, Marin County, in addition to other Bay Area counties, is limiting access to the parks before the holiday weekend. read more

Alameda County moves some homeless people to hotel rooms in Oakland

OAKLAND – Alameda County has housed some 70 homeless residents in local hotel rooms during the new coronavirus pandemic with plans for hundreds more, a county spokeswoman said Thursday. The county is operating around 400 rooms at the Radisson Hotel and Comfort Inn and Suites, both on Edes Avenue in Oakland, to house homeless residents during the pandemic, including those who have already tested positive for the virus or who may be at a higher level. risk of exposure. read more

Naked Man Screaming Obscenity Zoombombs Berkeley Virtual Classroom

BERKELEY – Berkeley school officials indefinitely suspended all online video classes after a naked man hacked into a Zoom instruction session, exposed himself to students, and began shouting obscenities, authorities said. In a letter sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, Berkeley Schools Superintendent Brent Stephens said the incident took place on Tuesday. "Yesterday there was a serious violation of an online high school classroom meeting held at Zoom," Stephens wrote. read more

West Contra Costa Schools Expand Free Meals for Dinner

RICHMOND – Students in the West Contra Costa Unified School District participating in the free daily meal program provided during the close of the coronavirus pandemic will now also be able to dine, according to district officials. The school district, which has been offering 18-year-old, low-meals students since the closing began in mid-March, said its offering will include dinner during these tough economic times. District officials said a federal exemption allows for the distribution of the dinner. Dinner was initially offered on Tuesday. read more

SF Supervisor: Close the Great Highway to Cars During Coronavirus Place Shelter

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco supervisor wants to keep cars off the Great Highway during the current shelter-in-place order to encourage social distancing between runners, walkers, and bicyclists. Supervisor Gordon Mar wants to block vehicle traffic on the coastal highway for the duration of the shelter-in-place order, which is scheduled to last at least until May 3. read more

San Francisco secures housing for survivors of domestic violence during coronavirus shelter in place

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Thursday that they are partnering with the city's largest owner, Veritas Investments, to provide temporary housing for survivors of domestic violence during the new coronavirus crisis. With the city order to stay home now entering its fourth week, the mayor's office said that for people experiencing domestic violence, their homes may not be the safest place. Through collaboration between city officials, Veritas, and domestic violence advocates, the city was able to secure 20 furnished apartments, with the possibility of more on the way. read more

Couples seek advice on getting along during quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO – Bay Area residents are entering the fourth week of the shelter order instead of coroavirus. Some people call it "Quarantine,quot;, while others call it "The Blockade,quot;. But what you call can depend a lot on your attitude and who you spend all that time indoors with. Sometimes all that closeness can create close emotional calls. Erica London is a licensed marriage therapist. She says the business is booming as she helps people with counseling sessions via Skype. The same problem keeps popping up. read more

List: East Bay and San Jose officials enforce park closings over Easter weekend to deter crowds

OAKLAND – The East Bay Regional Park District and Santa Clara County are temporarily closing parks and parking areas over the Easter weekend to avoid overcrowding and promote social distancing, officials said Thursday. Select parking lots and staging areas in many parks will be closed in East Bay. The trails will remain open and accessible "by appointment, by bike," said the EBRPD police department. read more

Coronavirus blockade leaves the coffee roaster of the peninsula in Peru

SAN CARLOS – A Bay Area man who traveled to Peru last month was stranded there while an anxious family and a struggling business await his return. Max Gambirazio, owner of the San Carlos Papachay Peruvian Coffee roaster business, flew to his coffee bean plantation in Villa Rica, Peru on March 13. Three days later, in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, Peru closed its borders and put strict curfews in place, leaving Gambirazio unable to return. read more

Coronavirus and Courts

Grand Princess passengers file suit, claim negligence in response to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – Nine Northern Californians who were on the Grand Princess cruise to Hawaii sued Princess Cruise Lines and its parent company, Carnival Corp., in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday for alleged negligence in exposing them to the coronavirus. According to the lawsuit, one of the plaintiffs, Pamela Guisti from San Mateo County, became infected with the virus and was treated in an intensive care unit. The others, who live in San Francisco, San Mateo County, and Stanislaus County, were "traumatized by fear of developing COVID-19,quot; while they were quarantined aboard the Grand Princess and then at Force Base. Travis Air after landing, according to demand. read more

Federal judge orders the release of four ICE detainees following a virus threat

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal judge ordered immigration authorities to release four detainees in California because their health conditions put them at risk of a fatal coronavirus infection. United States District Court Judge Maxine Chesney issued the ruling Wednesday in a case filed by the ACLU. "I feel blessed that my husband is coming home," said Shelly Clements, the wife of Charles Joseph, one of the plaintiffs who ordered the release, in a press release. read more

Activists call for the release of Santa Rita inmates due to COVID-19

Other Major Coronvirus Bay Area Headlines

Santa Clara Co. Analyzes November Mail Voting Election If Coronavirus Outbreak Persists

SAN JOSE – Nearly 900,000 eligible voters in Santa Clara County may be limited to voting by mail in November if county leaders decide it is unsafe to open voting centers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Voter Election Act passed by the county Board of Supervisors last April ensured that all residents received mail ballots in the March 2020 primaries. It also replaced traditional voting centers with voting centers, which can not be available during the presidential elections. read more

Lindsay Walnut Creek Wildlife Raises Climate Fund COVID-19

WALNUT CREEK – It will be in the coming weeks and months that Dr. Carlos de la Rosa will see how much his community values ​​Lindsay's wildlife experience. Less than a week after the nonprofit "Love for Lindsay Wildlife,quot; fundraising campaign has already been buoyed. read more