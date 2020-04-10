Cricket on Social Media: KP Magic, Ben Stokes' Virtual Race and Glorious Golf | Cricket News





Kevin Pietersen performed a magic trick on TikTok

As the blockade continues, cricketers, pundits, and fans are trying all kinds of things to keep themselves busy.

From magic tricks to golf, to a virtual grand prize, to hat-trick discussions, we take a look at the week's top tweets from around the world of cricket …

This must be the catch of the week!

Day captain of England EOIN MORGAN I expected a high finish from Ben Stokes at the Virtual F1 GP last Sunday …

Before an early turn had STUART BROAD Suggesting that he should have kept quiet!

STOKES may have finished 18th and last but saw the bigger picture …

What counts is participation … is what I always tell my children – Ben Stokes (@ benstokes38) April 5, 2020

STOKES he soon returned to his physical work …

I drove 2 minutes and 49 seconds total for the Bring Sally Up Challenge this week, a nice improvement over the last 2.28 weeks 🙌 how did it go? @ Colly622 I hope everyone else has improved too 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/VepW9qtT6P – Ben Stokes (@ benstokes38) April 6, 2020

BUMBLE golf game Nick looks decent …

But it's not a patch on the Scottish star MATTHEW CROSS!

DOMINIC CORK He got a little annoyed with Darren Gough saying his hat-trick Test was better …

But Sky Sports Cricket Twitter Followers I have spoken, Corky!

KEVIN PIETERSEN has become Dynamo …

Here's our weekly look at how ALEX HARTLEY she keeps busy, she definitely makes an effort!

Get today's tiktok early! Can I get out of the house and have some human interaction soon please … Starting to worry about myself now 😂😂🙅🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qjAVKuGCdy – Alexandra Hartley (@ AlexHartley93) April 8, 2020

MARK WAUGH It was great to see, whatever bat he was using …

I cleaned out the garage today and came across my arsenal of weapons over the years. My favorite was second from the end to the right. Note that my Symonds Super Tusker thought it was a ripper back in the day, but it looks like a board. pic.twitter.com/XiH5AUlvbV – Mark Waugh (@ juniorwaugh349) April 10, 2020

ROB KEY he must have taught his fellow Kent, Joe Denly, everything he knows …