Craig T. Nelson partners with his son to develop new thriller spy series

Together with the producers of Landmark Studio Group and his father actor of & # 39; Parenthood & # 39 ;, Noah Nelson creates & # 39; The Operative & # 39; from the book & # 39; Code Name Stinger & # 39; by Harvey Gomberg.

Up News Info
Actor Craig T. Nelson and her son, Noah Nelson, team up for a new spy thriller series.

Noah, who has written for shows including "Hawaii Five-0", has created "The operative"Based on Harvey Gomberg's book" Code Name Stinger ", and father and son are developing the drama with the producers of the Landmark Studio Group.

"Paternity"Star Craig will star in retired intelligence whistleblower turned terrorist John Straw.

"My son and I work very hard on the premises," Craig tells Deadline. "It is a great team, and I am excited to get it started."