Couples seek advice on getting along during quarantine – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area residents are entering the fourth week of the shelter order instead of coroavirus. Some people call it "Quarantine,quot;, while others call it "The Blockade,quot;. But what you call can depend a lot on your attitude and who you spend all that time indoors with.

Sometimes all that closeness can create close emotional calls.

Erica London is a licensed marriage therapist. She says the business is booming as she helps people with counseling sessions via Skype. The same problem keeps popping up …

"We are stressed and we don't know what to do with these children," said London. “They can handle work from home or be together alone as adults, but when do you throw kids into the mix? That's the biggest one I hear over and over: ‘Kids are driving us crazy! What about children?

She suggests some of the old-fashioned things, like big puzzles, board games, and yes, walking around the block for sun and fresh air.

Ana Muñoz and her boyfriend Orlando moved out a few days before the quarantine orders. They say it was an adjustment.

"I'm always right," said Muñoz, laughing with a big smile. "As long as he receives that, we're fine!"

"Apparently some of us, me, don't know how to load a dishwasher," Orlando explained. "So that will create a low moment very quickly and she will get mad and go to her dungeon, also known as her office. My office is the living room.

When a conflict arises, therapist London suggests a short break.

"Go for a walk, go to another room, take a deep breath and pick yourself up before going back to this conversation," London said.

Muñoz said that staying positive is important.

"Now I think we found a routine, so it's not that bad. But the days just mix together," said Munoz.

"I like it! I'm homey, so this is perfect for me," Orlando said.