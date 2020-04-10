Coronavirus updates: Metro Transit now asks passengers to put on facial covers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Metro Transit has updated some guidelines for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Twin Cities' public transport operator said passengers should cover their nose and mouth with a cloth mask or other face covering.

In the updated reminder for customers, Metro Transit also said that customers should only travel in transit if their travel is essential.

"Examples of essential travel include obtaining groceries, recipes and other necessary supplies or traveling to an essential job on site when no other alternatives are available," said Metro Transit.

Other reminders include:

– Keep at least six feet between you and others at all times.

– If you must take the traffic, wait for the buses and train cars that are not full.

– If you can, get on and off the buses with the back door.

– Stay home if you can.

For more information on Metro Transit's policy, click here.