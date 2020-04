On Thursday night, landmarks in the Twin Cities, such as the Interstate 35W Bridge and the U.S. Bank Stadium, glowed blue in honor of frontline healthcare workers worldwide. It was part of the #LightItBlue campaign, which first launched in the UK last month. Also on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said that Americans should start seeing stimulus checks reaching their bank accounts by the end of next week.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic: