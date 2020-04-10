Coronavirus updates: Google, Apple plans to launch tracking application COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Can you imagine if your phone could tell you if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19? Two tech giants are working on it together now.

Today Google and Apple announced that they have a tracking tool that would allow healthcare professionals to contact you if you have been around someone who tested positive.

Google and Apple plan to harness the power of our phones by launching a tracking tool to alert people who have been in contact with patients with COVID-19.

"They will use bluetooth to detect when the phones are very close to each other," said cybersecurity expert Ryan Cloutier of Security Studio.

Cloutier says the plan is for users to be anonymous and those who are alerted by medical professionals will not know who infected them or where.

When available, users should choose to participate.

Apple and Android users must download an application and leave their bluetooth activated.

"One of the things we've always heard from the doctor is that contact tracking is a critical part of how we get back to normal," Cloutier said.

But there are challenges ahead with privacy, widespread access to smartphones, and security.

The ACLU says it wants to ensure that "any contact tracking application remains voluntary and decentralized, and (is used) only for public health purposes and only for the duration of this pandemic."

"Bluetooth is relatively easy to compromise," said Cloutier.

Cloutier says that if his bluetooth is turned on, nearby hackers can encrypt his contacts, photos, and other data.

But despite those concerns, he says he would use it.

"I'm also looking forward to getting back to work, so I would use it, but I would use it with some care," Cloutier said.

The companies plan to launch this next month, and you'll have to download an app. But in the coming months, Apple and Google plan to incorporate the technology directly into their phones to eliminate the need for an app.