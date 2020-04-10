Coronavirus updates April 9, 2020

2:14 a.m.
Big changes in Good Friday observations due to viruses
Christians are commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus without the solemn church services or emotional processions of recent years, marking Good Friday in a world locked in by the coronavirus pandemic.
A small group of clergymen will perform a closed-door service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried, and rose from the dead. The torch-lit Camino de la Cruz procession in Rome has been canceled, and Pope Francis will preside over a ceremony in St. Peter's Square with just a dozen people.
Also, popular rituals with real-life crucifixions have been suspended in the Philippines.
– The Associated Press
12:39 a. M.
Video conferencing is fired in Microsoft Teams software
The number of calls made with Microsoft's Teams video conferencing software increased 1,000 percent last month when people collaborated online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Thursday. He also said a new record of 2.7 billion "meeting minutes,quot; had been reached in a single day on the platform.
Video conferencing has become the benchmark platform for work and social life as people around the world huddle together in their homes to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The teams compete with online video and meeting services hosted by competitors like Google, Cisco, Facebook and Zoom.
– Agence France Presse
9:11 PM
Judge Rejects Release of Vulnerable Prisoners from Cook County Jail, Orders Coronavirus Test
A federal judge on Thursday denied a request to release medically vulnerable inmates at the Cook County jail in Chicago, but ordered officials to step up coronavirus testing and sanitation protocols for detainees. The facility is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks from a single location in the country.
Last week, attorneys for two detainees with pre-existing medical conditions filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The lawsuit names Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart as the accused and demands better conditions within the facility, as well as the release or transfer of all medically vulnerable inmates within the facility.
In a 37-page opinion, Judge Matthew Kennelly found that the plaintiffs did not go through all of their statewide legal options for the release of inmates. However, Kennelly ordered Dart to immediately screen all inmates who show symptoms of the virus or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
7:28 PM / April 9, 2020
Called to close global "wet markets,quot; amid coronavirus pandemic
Health officials believe that COVID-19 originated from animals sold in a so-called "wet market,quot; in China. In fact, researchers tell Up News Info News that 70% of emerging infectious diseases in humans are transmitted from animals.
Images provided by a Wuhan resident show the infamous market before it closed. Stacks of caged animals, from groundhogs to muntjacks, snakes, and even porcupines, all sold for human consumption. Now the market is abandoned.
A coronavirus found in bats there shares 96% of its genetic sequence with COVID-19. Scientists believe that bats transmit it to other animals on the market, which spread it to humans. But similar markets around the world remain open, and that's a big concern.
7:16 PM / April 9, 2020
"I literally feel like I failed my dad,quot;: California surgeon's parents hire COVID-19
A San Diego surgeon is concerned about his parents who are across the country in Missouri. Both parents were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The father of California physician Greg Mundis has been on a respirator for three weeks in a hospital.
"You know I've had a lot of crying moments," she told Up News Info News. "Certainly, the longer you are using a fan, the worse it will be."
Her mother Sandra had underlying conditions and was immediately treated with experimental medications.
"My dad is on the fan and my mom, who has diabetes and chronic lung disease, is not. It doesn't make sense. Right?" Greg asked. "I think the initial management, especially with my mother … Probably saved her life."
7:10 PM / April 9, 2020
Trump says student loan payments won't apply for 6 months
President Trump announced during the Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Thursday that student loan payments will not apply for six months as the nation faces the dire economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We previously gave up on student loan payments for six months, so student loan payments have been canceled for six months, and we will discuss it after that. It can go further," Trump said.
6:59 PM / April 9, 2020
More than 7,000 uniformed NYPD members are sick
Nearly 20% of the New York police uniformed workforce, 7,155 people, became ill Thursday, the department said in a statement. More than 2,200 uniformed members and more than 400 civilian employees have tested positive for the virus, the NYPD added.
The department also announced the deaths of two employees. Traffic Control Agent Richard Austin, who had worked for the department for nearly 35 years, died Thursday of complications related to the virus. Police officer Eric Murray, who worked in East Harlem, also died Thursday. He had been in the department for over 14 years.
6:19 PM / April 9, 2020
Some abortions in Texas may resume, despite federal appeals court decision
A federal judge blocked parts of the temporary abortion ban in Texas on Thursday night, allowing some procedures to resume despite a previous appeal court decision to uphold the ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. For more than two weeks, the vast majority of abortion services in Texas have been unavailable, marking the first time that the procedure has not been legally accessible in a US state. USA For almost 50 years.
Starting right away, Texas clinics can offer medical abortion, a pill-administered method of pregnancy termination available to patients up to 10 weeks pregnant. Additionally, patients who would have an 18-week pregnancy before April 22 can also legally receive an abortion, because they would be outside the state's gestational limit for the procedure when the ban is lifted.
"A ban within a limited period becomes a full ban when that period expires. At a minimum, this is an undue burden on a woman's right to pre-abortion," wrote Judge Lee Yaekel, appointed by George W Bush, in his decision. giving Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Advocacy Project a tight temporary restraining order.
5:51 PM / April 9, 2020
Wall Street closes best week since 1974 after last Fed hike
Wall Street closed its best week in 45 years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve launched its latest titanic effort to support the economy through the coronavirus outbreak.
The central bank announced programs to provide up to $ 2.3 billion in loans to households, local governments, and businesses as the country approaches what economists say may be the worst recession in decades. It is the latest unprecedented move by the Federal Reserve, which has rushed to ensure that cash reaches the parts of the economy that need it after the markets are hit by a flood of investors pulling cash out of the system.
The stock market is not the economy, and that distinction has become even clearer this week. The S,amp;P 500 stock index rose 1.4% on Thursday, the same day the government announced 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week when layoffs sweep the nation. For the week, the S,amp;P 500 increased 12.1%, its best performance since late 1974. (Markets will be closed for Good Friday).
4:48 PM / April 9, 2020
The N95 mask shortage boils down to this key material: "The supply chain has gone insane,quot;
N95 masks seem pretty simple: two outer layers of fabric that form the shape of the mask, with a thin filter in the middle. It is that interleaved inner layer that complicates mask construction and differentiates medical grade protection from a homemade mask.
An increase in material demand for that layer is a key reason for the global shortage of N95.
The filter is made of thousands of non-woven fibers, each one thinner than a lock of hair and fused together through a process known as fusion blown extrusion.
Manufacturers of the material have been pushed to produce at unprecedented levels, forcing an industry that relies on complex machinery and specialized training that is partly technical and partly "art form," according to some in the industry.
"The supply chain has gone crazy for this particular material," said Nozi Hamidi, vice president of marketing and business development for SWM International, one of approximately two dozen domestic manufacturers of melt-cast material. "We experienced this when SARS occurred approximately 17 years ago, but not to this extent. This is absolutely insane."
4:47 PM / April 9, 2020
USS Theodore Roosevelt Now Has 416 Coronavirus Cases Following Captain's Dismissal
The US Navy USA He confirmed Thursday that 416 crew members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. USA Docked in Guam, they have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases increased by 130 people in one day with more than 1,000 tests still pending.
On Wednesday, the Navy released a statement saying 93% of the crew had been screened for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, resulting in 2,588 negative and 286 positive results. More than 2,000 sailors on the ship were later transferred to a base on the island, which is a U.S. territory.
Pentagon officials warned Thursday that the ship's outbreak will not be an isolated incident for the Navy, reports The Associated Press. "It is not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a unique issue," said Gen. John Hyten, vice president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "We have too many ships at sea … Thinking that it will never happen again is not a good way to plan."
4:46 PM / April 9, 2020
The United States expels 6,300 immigrants at the border, closes the asylum under the coronavirus order
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it expelled more than 6,300 immigrants along the southern U.S. border. USA In March, sending them to Mexico or their countries of origin under a public health directive that, according to authorities, allows them to override immigration and asylum laws to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
According to an order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on March 21, United States border officials have moved to quickly prosecute migrants who are located along both land borders. During a conference call with reporters, Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Mark Morgan, said that more than 80% of migrants now on the southern border are being removed from U.S. soil in a matter of hours.
In the past three weeks, border crossings have decreased by 50% and CBP currently has around 100 migrants, a drop of 97%, according to Morgan. Since implementing the CDC order, officials have encountered about 4,200 migrants per week, a sharp drop from the weekly average of 10,000 before the directive was issued, according to CBP officials.
4:39 PM / April 9, 2020
6 migrant children in US custody test positive
Six unaccompanied migrant children in US government custody. USA They have tested positive for coronavirus, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) said, announcing a new case on Thursday.
According to the ORR, there are now three facilities in New York that house migrant children who tested positive for the virus. Five of the infected children have recovered and four have been removed from medical isolation.
But there has been an increase in positive cases among the staff of the facilities that house these children. There are now 39 "self-reports,quot; among staff, according to the ORR.
A total of 52 unaccompanied migrant children in the custody of the US government. USA They have been tested for coronaviruses, the ORR said. In addition to the six that tested positive, 31 tested negative and 15 await results.
4:35 PM / April 9, 2020
284 federal inmates have tested positive
Approximately 284 federal inmates and 125 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons said Thursday.
The federal facility with the highest number of inmates and staff is the FCI Butner of North Carolina, which is 60. The FCI Danbury of Connecticut is 51 and the FCI Oakdale of Louisiana is 50.
Updated 4:20 PM / April 9, 2020
Virus rips through Virginia nursing center, killing 39
The Canterbury Health and Rehabilitation Center announced Thursday that 39 of its residents have died of coronavirus. Six of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
Of the other Canterbury residents, 84 tested positive and 35 tested negative, the center said. Twenty-five staff members have also tested positive.
3:30 PM / April 9, 2020
"Saturday Night Live,quot; will return with a remote episode
"Saturday Night Live,quot; will return this weekend with a remote broadcast on NBC. The network announced Thursday that Saturday's program will include the "Weekend Update,quot; segment and other original content.
The show's Twitter account posted a picture with the cast members together in a video conference call.
"SNL,quot; will return on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
3:12 PM / April 9, 2020
488 employees and 288 inmates test positive in New York City jails
The coronavirus has sickened 488 staff members and 288 inmates across the New York City prison system, the city's Department of Corrections said Thursday. In a statement, the department said it was working to identify people who may have had contact with those who tested positive.
Seven staff members and an inmate who was housed on Rikers Island died after contracting the virus, the department said. "The health and well-being of our staff and those in custody is our top priority," added the statement.
2:38 PM / April 9, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been removed from intensive care and is in "a very good mood," a 10 Downing Street spokesman said Thursday.
"The prime minister was transferred from intensive care tonight to the ward, where he will be closely followed during the first phase of his recovery," the spokesperson said.
Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday and was transferred to intensive care just a day later. He is the first known world leader to test positive for the coronavirus.
2:36 PM / April 9, 2020
Federal deposits are expected to start in a few days.
With more than 16 million Americans unemployed, many people await promised federal payments, a key part of the US government's $ 2.2 trillion economic aid package. USA In response to the coronavirus pandemic. Adults with incomes less than $ 75,000 must receive $ 1,200 each, and the first checks are expected to arrive in a matter of days.
Some people will likely see payments in their accounts through direct deposit early next week, and the first round of checks will begin the week of April 13, Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan said in a blog post. That first round is expected to include 60 million payments to Americans.
2:13 PM / April 9, 2020
If the United States reopens, we must prepare for coronavirus infections to "re-raise our heads," says Dr. Fauci.
Medical experts and political officials have said there are signs that social distancing is working in the United States and that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said the country still cannot loosen social restrictions and must be ready for a possible return of the virus.
"We are doing a very good job in mitigation, in physical separation, in meeting the guidelines," Fauci said on "Up News Info This Morning,quot; on Thursday.
A new model from the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment shows that COVID-19 deaths could total around 60,000 in August, a drop from previous predictions that there could be 100,000 to 200,000 deaths.
1:43 PM / April 9, 2020
New Jersey reports more than 51,000 cases
There have now been more than 51,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey, which has the second-highest number of cases of any state nationwide, after New York. 1,700 people in New Jersey have died from the virus, Governor Phil Murphy said Thursday.
1:11 PM / April 9, 2020
Dallas to Close City Parks Over Easter Weekend
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced Thursday that all city parks will be closed over the Easter weekend.
Johnson said the park system has traditionally seen an increase in the use of picnics and other gatherings over the holiday weekend.
"We thought about leaving the parks open and trusting that people could keep their distance, but these are extraordinary times and keeping these parks open and the need to enforce our distance and gathering rules could have put our park staff, our public security personnel and the public at risk, "Johnson said at a press conference.
Dallas police and park rangers will monitor the city's 397 parks over the weekend, Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth reported. Parks throughout the city will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday
12:37 PM / April 9, 2020
California fast food workers go on strike
Fast food workers in South Los Angeles plan to leave work Thursday for help during the coronavirus crisis, reports Up News Info Los Angeles.
The labor action was caused by a worker from a McDonald's in South Los Angeles who tested positive for coronavirus. Workers want full payment if their restaurants are closed due to a positive coronavirus test, $ 3 per hour of risk pay, and access to masks, gloves, and soap.
12:35 PM / April 9, 2020
New York to open new test sites in African American and Latino communities
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that his state would open new testing facilities in African-American and Latino communities, which have seen higher death rates.
"Let's learn how and why this virus kills, especially why we have higher death rates among African-Americans and Latinos. We understand that, but we also address it," Cuomo said.
"We are going to do more testing in the African American and Latino communities. With more data, we will open new test appointments, primarily in the African American and Latino communities," he added.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams told "Up News Info This Morning,quot; that African Americans are more likely to have pre-existing medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
11:54 a.m. / April 9, 2020
New York reports highest number of deaths in a single day for the third consecutive day
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said 799 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day death toll to date in the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that more than 7,000 people in the state have now died from the virus, calling it a silent explosion that affects society with "the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on September 11."
He also said the state is flattening the curve, "a direct consequence of our actions." He said efforts to curb the spread of the virus, which have included social distancing and the closure of schools and businesses, are working.
11:13 a.m. / April 9, 2020
Pennsylvania schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that all schools in the state will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.
"We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis," Wolf said in a press release. "This was not an easy decision, but closing schools until the end of the academic year is best for our students, school employees, and families."
The decision applies to all public, private, parochial and charter schools, as well as professional and technical centers and intermediate units. Colleges and universities are currently unable to restart in-person instruction or open their locations.
11:04 a.m. / April 9, 2020
Blocks mean millions of women cannot achieve birth control
Blockades imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus have put millions of women in Africa, Asia and elsewhere out of reach of contraceptives and other sexual and reproductive health needs. Confined to their homes with their husbands and others, they face unwanted pregnancies and little idea of when they can reach the outside world again.
Eighteen African countries have imposed national blockades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa. All but essential workers or those seeking food or medical care should stay home for weeks, perhaps longer.
Even where family planning is still available, providers say many women fear venturing and being beaten by security forces and accused of defying the new restrictions. Meanwhile, outreach services, the key to reaching rural women, have been largely halted to avoid drawing crowds and the risk of workers spreading the virus from one community to another.
The International Planned Parenthood Federation, or IPPF, in a new report Thursday, says more than one in five member clinics worldwide have closed due to the pandemic and related restrictions. More than 5,000 mobile clinics in 64 countries have closed. Most are in South Asia and Africa, but Latin America and Europe have also seen hundreds of closings.
-The Associated Press
11:03 AM / April 9, 2020
NIH of EE. USA Launches clinical trial on drugs promoted by Trump as "game changer,quot; in COVID-19 fight
The National Institutes of Health of the US government. USA They have launched an official clinical trial of the malaria medicine that President Trump has already touted as a possible "game changer,quot; in the fight against the new coronavirus.
The NIH National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) announced Thursday that the first patients had been enrolled in the hydroxychloroquine trial to assess their safety and efficacy in treating patients with COVID-19. The drug is already approved for malaria and other diseases.
The statement did not say how many patients had already received the drug at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, but noted that the goal was "to enroll more than 500 adults who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or in an emergency department with anticipated hospitalization. , "through,quot; dozens "of centers that form a network of drug trials in the United States called the PETAL Network.
"Many US hospitals currently use hydroxychloroquine as a first-line therapy for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 despite extremely limited clinical data supporting its efficacy," said trial principal investigator Dr. Wesley Self of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Therefore, data on hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 is urgently needed to inform clinical practice."
10:43 a.m. / April 9, 2020
Surgeon General Jerome Adams on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on black America
The following is from an exclusive interview by BET.com, a part of ViacomCBS. Click here to read more..
The new coronavirus has infected more than 400,000 Americans and has killed nearly 15,000 across the country. The US Surgeon General The US, Dr. Jerome Adams, is at the forefront of efforts trying to get a message across to the nation to continue social distancing and proper hygiene to "flatten the curve."
President Donald Trump nominated Adams, who previously served as Indiana's state health commissioner under then-Governor Mike Pence, as a surgeon-general in 2017. He is the fourth African-American to hold the position.
Adams, 45, faces perhaps the biggest challenge of his career as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the country and is revealed to be a particular threat to African-Americans.
Chicago reports show black people account for more than 70% of all COVID-19-related deaths and more than 50% of all cases in the city, while accounting for just 32% of the population. Louisiana reports a similar number, while only 32% of the state's residents are black. In Milwaukee, where blacks make up just 26% of residents, the numbers reflect Chicago data.
9:41 a.m. / April 9, 2020
Senate to Take $ 250 Billion Expansion of Small Business Loan Program
The Senate is is expected to adopt legislation Thursday expanding funds for the Payment Check Protection Program (PPP), which provides loans to small businesses to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Los republicanos esperan aprobar $ 250 mil millones adicionales para el programa, que se estableció como parte del enorme paquete de ayuda de $ 2.2 billones firmado por el presidente Trump el mes pasado.
El líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Mitch McConnell, intentará aprobar la medida por consentimiento unánime, lo que no requiere la presencia de la mayoría de los senadores, la mayoría de los cuales han regresado a sus hogares.
"Gracias al arduo trabajo de las pequeñas empresas y los prestamistas, miles de millones de dólares ya han aterrizado y decenas de miles de millones más ya están en proceso. Literalmente, los trabajos se están salvando mientras hablamos,quot;, dijo McConnell. reclamado en un comunicado el miércoles. "Pero rápidamente se está haciendo evidente que el Congreso necesitará proporcionar más fondos o que este programa crucial puede agotarse. Eso no puede suceder,quot;.
9:37 a.m. / 9 de abril de 2020
Reserva Federal despliega $ 2.3 trillones en préstamos "Main Street,quot;
La Reserva Federal está tomando pasos adicionales para proporcionar hasta $ 2.3 billones en préstamos para apoyar a los hogares y empresas estadounidenses, así como a los gobiernos locales, en su lucha contra el coronavirus.
La Fed dijo el jueves que está activando un programa de préstamos de la calle principal autorizado por el proyecto de ley de alivio económico de $ 2.3 billones aprobado por el Congreso el mes pasado.
El presidente de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell, dijo que el papel de la Reserva Federal era "proporcionar la mayor cantidad de alivio y estabilidad que podamos durante este período de actividad económica limitada,quot;.
–Up News Info / AP
9:29 a.m. / 9 de abril de 2020
Una década de crecimiento laboral se ha desvanecido en menos de un mes.
Las filas de Estadounidenses que solicitan desempleo aumentó en la primera semana de abril, con 6.6 millones buscando beneficios de desempleo. Según los expertos, eso ha llevado el número total de estadounidenses con desempleo a 16.8 millones en el transcurso de solo un mes, eliminando casi todos los trabajos obtenidos tanto por los presidentes Barack Obama como por Donald Trump.
Alrededor de 6.6 millones de personas solicitaron desempleo en la semana que terminó el 4 de abril, dijo el jueves el Departamento de Trabajo de los Estados Unidos. Los reclamos de desempleo, reportados semanalmente, son un barómetro para el mercado laboral porque indican cuántos trabajadores han perdido sus empleos en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus.
Bajo el Sr. Obama y el Sr. Trump, la economía había agregado alrededor de 18.3 millones de empleos. En las últimas tres semanas, la economía ha sufrido 16,8 millones de despidos, según High Frequency Economics.
9:00 am. / 9 de abril de 2020
Marinero estadounidense del portaaviones USS Theodore Roosevelt admitió en cuidados intensivos con COVID-19
Un marinero estadounidense del portaaviones USS Theodore Roosevelt, afectado por COVID-19, ha sido ingresado en la unidad de cuidados intensivos del Hospital Naval de EE. USA En Guam, donde está atracado el barco.
"El Sailor dio positivo por COVID-19 el 30 de marzo y en el momento de la hospitalización se encontraba en un período de aislamiento de 14 días en la Base Naval de Guam,quot;, dijo un portavoz de la Marina en un comunicado proporcionado a Up News Info News el jueves por la mañana.
La Marina dijo el miércoles que 286 miembros del personal de la embarcación habían dado positivo por el nuevo coronavirus. Esa cifra ha aumentado constantemente desde que el barco se vio obligado a atracar en Guam más de una semana, desde que se detectó el brote. Casi todos los miembros de la tripulación del barco han sido probados para detectar el virus, pero los resultados de algunas de esas pruebas aún están pendientes.
El secretario interino de la Armada, Thomas Modly, se disculpó a principios de esta semana por criticar al capitán derrocado del Roosevelt, Brett Crozier, como "ingenuo,quot; y "estúpido,quot; por su manejo de un memo en el que pidió ayuda a la tripulación del barco.
8:50 a.m. / 9 de abril de 2020
Fauci dice que los estadounidenses deben "redoblar nuestros esfuerzos,quot; para vencer al coronavirus
El Dr. Anthony Fauci, el principal experto en enfermedades infecciosas de la nación, dijo el jueves a "Up News Info This Morning,quot; que las próximas semanas serán críticas para controlar la epidemia de coronavirus de Estados Unidos, y advirtió que la única forma de hacerlo era para todos los estadounidenses. para "redoblar nuestros esfuerzos,quot; en el distanciamiento social y otras precauciones.
Dijo que si eso sucede, el número de muertos en Estados Unidos podría mantenerse bajo predicciones iniciales de al menos 100,000.
Fauci, un miembro clave del grupo de trabajo sobre coronavirus de la Casa Blanca, y otros expertos médicos han acreditado a los estadounidenses, así como a los líderes estatales y locales, por tomar las medidas necesarias para comenzar a reducir el ritmo de propagación de la enfermedad en todo el país. Mira la entrevista de Fauci con "Up News Info This Morning,quot; en el siguiente reproductor.
7:55 a.m. / 9 de abril de 2020
Tokio bloqueado ve otro día con un número récord de nuevos casos COVID-19
Tokio informó el jueves 181 nuevos casos de coronavirus, estableciendo otro aumento diario récord. El total supera las 1.500, y las infecciones se aceleran en la capital japonesa en un estado de emergencia.
El gobernador de Tokio, Yuriko Koike, instó a las empresas a cambiar más rápidamente al trabajo remoto y cooperar con la solicitud de quedarse en casa.
El primer ministro Shinzo Abe declaró recientemente el estado de emergencia en Tokio y otras seis prefecturas, lo que permitió a Koike y otros líderes tomar medidas más duras para garantizar el distanciamiento social. Instó a las personas a reducir las interacciones humanas hasta en un 80%, un nivel que según los expertos puede ayudar a controlar el brote en aproximadamente un mes si se observa estrictamente.
– La Prensa Asociada
7:18 a.m. / 9 de abril de 2020
900 ciudadanos estadounidenses programados para vuelos de repatriación desde Sudáfrica jueves y viernes
El primero de los dos vuelos fletados por el gobierno de los EE. USA Para llevar a los estadounidenses a casa desde Sudáfrica en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus debía partir el jueves. El tercer vuelo debía partir el viernes. En total, la embajada de EE. USA En Johannesburgo dijo que más de 900 ciudadanos estadounidenses serían trasladados a Washington D.C.en los vuelos.
Todos los ciudadanos repatriados serán examinados para detectar síntomas antes de salir de Sudáfrica y luego se les indicará que se pongan en cuarentena durante dos semanas a su llegada a los EE. USA
La embajadora estadounidense Lana Marks observó, desde una distancia segura, cómo algunos estadounidenses se preparaban para dirigirse al aeropuerto el jueves por la mañana en Johannesburgo. En una declaración emitida por la embajada, Marks agradeció a los funcionarios sudafricanos "por su apoyo y excelente colaboración para facilitar la partida de los ciudadanos estadounidenses,quot;.
Marks dijo que el Departamento de Estado había repatriado a más de 50,000 ciudadanos estadounidenses de más de 94 países desde que comenzó la crisis del coronavirus.
6:45 a.m. / 9 de abril de 2020
En medio de la prisa por llevar ventiladores a los hospitales, la evidencia sugiere que su uso podría ser problemático
A medida que los funcionarios de salud de todo el mundo presionan para obtener más ventiladores para tratar a los pacientes con coronavirus, algunos médicos están dejando de usar las máquinas de respiración cuando pueden. La razón: algunos hospitales han reportado tasas de mortalidad inusualmente altas para pacientes con coronavirus en ventiladores, y algunos médicos temen que las máquinas puedan estar dañando a ciertos pacientes.
Los ventiladores mecánicos empujan el oxígeno hacia pacientes cuyos pulmones están fallando. Usar las máquinas implica sedar a un paciente y meter un tubo en la garganta. Las muertes en estos pacientes enfermos son comunes, sin importar la razón por la que necesitan ayuda respiratoria.
En términos generales, los expertos dicen que entre el 40% y el 50% de los pacientes con dificultad respiratoria grave mueren mientras usan ventiladores. Pero el 80% o más de los pacientes con coronavirus colocados en las máquinas en la ciudad de Nueva York han muerto, dicen funcionarios estatales y municipales.
También se han informado tasas de mortalidad más altas de lo normal en otros lugares de los EE. UU., Dijo el Dr. Albert Rizzo, director médico de la Asociación Americana del Pulmón.
Informes similares han surgido de China y el Reino Unido. Un informe del Reino Unido puso la cifra en 66%. Un estudio muy pequeño en Wuhan, la ciudad china donde surgió la enfermedad, dijo que el 86% murió.
– Associated Press
6:30 a.m. / 9 de abril de 2020
Miembro de la tripulación médica en un buque hospital atracado en Los Ángeles da positivo por COVID-19
A crew member aboard the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy, docked in Los Angeles to help ease the burden on local hospitals amid the coronavirus crisis, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy confirmed Wednesday.
The crew member, who works in the medical treatment facility, is currently isolated aboard the ship and will be transferred to an off-ship facility where they will "self-monitor for severe symptoms."
According to Lt. Joseph Pfaff, the positive case will not affect the ship,amp;#39;s ability to receive patients. The ship follows protocols and takes all precautions to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board, Pfaff said.
Reporting by Up News Info Los Angeles.
6:19 AM / April 9, 2020
Amid rush to secure ventilators, doctors warn of shortage of crucial drugs
With federal and state officials rushing to secure ventilators for patients battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, doctors and pharmacists are warning that the supply of drugs needed to place patients on those ventilators is also dwindling.
"The correlation is 1 to 1," said Dan Kistner, group senior vice president of pharmacy solutions for Vizient, a company that serves more than half the nation,amp;#39;s hospitals and negotiates lower drug prices. "There is a demand for ventilators that we,amp;#39;ve never seen before, and thus you,amp;#39;re going to have the same pressure on the drugs that support ventilators."
6:06 AM / April 9, 2020
Digital model shows how a cough can spread coronavirus in a grocery store
Research from Finland attempts to show how fast and how far a single cough can spread the kind of aerosol particles that carry the new coronavirus through a typical grocery store. The digital model built by Aalto University, using data gathered by researchers there and at three other research institutes, was released with a warning: "It is important to avoid busy public indoor spaces."
Aalto University, the Finnish Meteorological Institute, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the University of Helsinki all conducted the same digital modelling experiment independently, and they all got pretty much the same preliminary data. Esos datos muestran que las diminutas partículas en el aire emitidas con tos, estornudos "o incluso hablando,quot; se propagan en una nube invisible que permanece durante varios minutos y se extiende rápidamente por los estantes de las tiendas.
"Someone infected by the coronavirus can cough and walk away, but then leave behind extremely small aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus. These particles could then end up in the respiratory tract of others in the vicinity," Aalto University Assistant Professor Ville Vuorinen said in a report on the modelling.
5:51 AM / April 9, 2020
U.S. death toll now over 14,800
As of early Thursday morning, the U.S. has confirmed at least 14,808 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. That grim toll is behind only Italy, where almost 17,700 people have died, and Spain, where a new toll of 15,238 put the country slightly ahead of the U.S. on Thursday.
Both Italy and Spain have seen the number of new cases reported each day drop, and in Italy even the number of new deaths reported each day has begun to decline. But while some of the worst-hit cities in the U.S. have seen an encouraging levelling-off of new cases, the country is still on an upward trajectory overall.
5:32 AM / April 9, 2020
CDC eases some return-to-work guidelines for essential workers
In a first, small step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers who,amp;#39;ve been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced Wednesday at the White House virus task force briefing that essential employees, such as health care and food supply workers, who,amp;#39;ve been within 6 feet of a confirmed or suspected case of the new coronavirus can return to work under certain circumstances if they,amp;#39;re not experiencing symptoms.
– Associated Press
5:28 AM / April 9, 2020
National stockpile almost out of PPE
The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face, shields, gowns and other medical supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients. The Department of Health and Human Services told The Associated Press Wednesday that federal officials were in the process of deploying all remaining personal protective equipment — referred to as PPE for short — in the stockpile.
The HHS statement confirms federal documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee showing that about 90% of the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments. HHS spokeswoman Katie McKeogh said the remaining 10% will be kept in reserve to support federal response efforts.
La presidenta de la Cámara de Supervisión, Carolyn B. Maloney, DN.Y., dijo en un comunicado que la administración Trump está dejando a los estados para explorar el mercado abierto en busca de suministros escasos, a menudo compitiendo entre sí y con las agencias federales en una guerra de ofertas caótica que eleva los precios .
– Up News Info/AP
5:26 AM / April 9, 2020
253 federal inmates have tested positive for COVID-19
The Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday that 253 federal inmates and 85 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. Nineteen inmates and 7 staff members have recovered, the BOP added.
Louisiana,amp;#39;s FCI Oakdale leads the nation with 47 cases among staff and inmates, according to the BOP. Connecticut,amp;#39;s FCI Danbury has 46, and North Carolina,amp;#39;s FCI Butner has 42.
Read more about FCI Oakdale here.
5:25 AM / April 9, 2020
Here,amp;#39;s what needs to happen for America to return to "normal,quot;
When will life return to "normal," and what will it mean to live in a post-coronavirus world?
Though President Trump is raring to open the country back up, experts warn a few critical things need to be in place for life to return to some version of what it was before the country essentially shut down in March. Even then, life might not be quite the same; many people may alter their behavior and reconsider going to large gatherings that were previously commonplace.
A "roadmap,quot; report released by the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, authored by former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, other former FDA officials and experts at Johns Hopkins University, identified three phases: slowing the spread, reopening the economy state-by-state, and establishing immunity to lift physical distancing.
Only in that third phase will life return to the closest thing to normal, the report concludes.
