Coronavirus spreads through the air with amazing ease, study says – BGR

Scientists say that exercising outdoors in the coronavirus era carries far more risks than previously thought.

Walkers, joggers and cyclists must maintain great distances from each other, up to 66 feet in some cases, to avoid spreading the virus to each other.

Indoor social distancing guidelines should not be taken to the letter when planning outdoor exercise.

The new coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to dramatically alter our daily routines. Staying home now is one of the best things a person can do to not only stay safe, but also to make sure the outbreak goes away as quickly as possible. However, exercising outdoors has generally been seen as a safe activity in these strange times, but new research suggests that being outdoors should take some additional precautions.

The research, which was conducted by an international team that includes scientists in Belgium and the Netherlands, studied the impacts of current mandates of social distancing when applied to outdoor exercise. What they discovered was that staying six feet away might not be helpful to you when it comes to running, walking, or biking outside.

The problem here is that the six foot rule works very well if followed indoors, with little or no movement between people. The idea is that the virus cannot travel very far in an indoor environment before falling to the ground or simply remaining stagnant in the air.

However, outdoor trails present a unique challenge, as people breathe heavily and potentially even cough or sneeze on the trail. If followed by a second person, even at what would be considered a "safe,quot; distance for indoor interaction, they would quickly come into contact with airborne particles that could contain the virus.

The scientists ran simulations to determine how serious this risk really is, with virtual athletes traveling one behind the other and the computer tracking the air current around them. What they discovered was that you don't have to be right next to or even directly behind an infected person to be at risk, depending on the type of exercise you're doing.

Based on the simulations and data, the team suggests that people who walk outdoors should keep a minimum of four meters (13 feet) apart. Casual runners and cyclists should try to stay at least 10 meters (33 feet) away, and fast cyclists should try to stay at least 20 meters (66 feet) from others using the same trails. The researchers also point out that it is vital to avoid the direct path of the person in front of you, even when these distances are maintained.

Of course, finding a trail or outdoor exercise area where no one else is nearby is ideal. If you are in a smaller city, town, or rural area, this should be relatively easy. However, if you're stuck in a big city, it's important to keep this tip in mind when trying to sweat daily.

Image source: Bert Blocken, et al.