Coronavirus: Scottish football's big dilemma as clubs vote on proposal to end season for most | Football news

Sky Sports News journalist Charles Paterson says some clubs will vote against an SPFL resolution recommending that the season end.

Blind faith is in danger of taking over Scottish football. As the dilemmas progress, the one facing the 42 SPFL clubs right now is as big as it sounds.

The SPFL board's decision to ask clubs to vote on a resolution to end the season in three of the four divisions, and potentially end the Premier League season, has put the clubs under massive pressure. At the heart of the debate are the simple building blocks of the game: financial security and sports integrity, but for some, it is pure existence.

It should be noted first that the 2019-2020 Scottish football season is, in essence, irrelevant at the moment, considering the gloomy image of the world. Sport has become, for many, enormously insignificant during the coronavirus outbreak; As one club president put it, "There are much more important things to worry about: It's embarrassing that we're even talking about this."

However, Scottish football authorities have a duty to find a solution to the build-up of matches, and are allowing their members to determine the future of the league season, opening the biggest can of worms since 2012 when the votes on the fate of the Rangers after their financial collapse.

Dundee United and top scorer Lawrence Shankland would be promoted if SPFL proposal passes

The SPFL board's proposal – to end the league season, and make the current standings final, while eliminating the play-offs – would never unite the clubs. With only a few hours remaining until clubs must show their hands (they are encouraged to vote at the end of Good Friday), there are indications that resolution may fall on the first hurdle.

Thursday's decision by the Scottish FA to continue suspension of all football in Scotland until at least June 10 was no surprise, but its timing could not have been more prophetic. The SFA medical director and the Scottish government have been regularly reporting to football authorities since the start of the pandemic, and clubs knew last week that there was little chance of competitive football before mid-summer. Now that the news is official, it seems this season looks like a cancellation.

What would happen if the proposal is approved?

That sentiment is almost unanimous across all divisions, but more opposition comes from the way the SPFL board presents its proposals.

If passed, it would mean relegation for Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer, the clubs that are at the end of the Premier League, Championship and League One, respectively. All three have stated, unsurprisingly, that they will reject the proposals, and feel that more conversation is required. In his opinion, the SPFL is pressing to act without the full facts.

"This is a great decision for all Scottish football. I feel like it needs to be discussed extensively, but we haven't had a chance to do it," said Ann Budge, owner of Hearts.

"We believe the proposal requires much more discussion, scrutiny and debate before you can vote," a statement by Partick Thistle said on Wednesday.

"It seems very hard for two or three clubs to take full force of this," said Stranraer president Iain Dougan.

So far so predictable: more discussion is fine, but only if more ideas are on the table. Self-preservation is inevitable when you sit at the end of the league, but teams near the top aren't happy either. Dispensing with the play-offs rules out promotion for everyone except the league leaders: Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers. Nine teams in play-off spots, and others in contention, will have their shot at a glorious snatch ending.

Opposition doesn't just come from SPFL clubs

Outside of the SPFL, there is opposition from those clubs that are struggling to join. The proposal would prevent a Highland League team – Brora Rangers – or the Lowland League – likely from being Kelty Hearts or Bonnyrigg Rose – promoted to the SPFL; Brechin City, currently at the end of League Two, would survive if the vote passes.

"What is the point of having a pyramid system in Scotland for the Lowland League and the Highland League clubs to try to join the SPFL, if all this is going to be scrapped?" Said the former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson, now manager of hearts Kelty. "You can't relegate Corazones, Partick Thistle and Stranraer, and not relegate Brechin, or at least put them in a playoff game. There are some important decisions to be made."

The voting structure further complicates matters. Seventy-five percent of the clubs in each division need to pass the resolution for it to pass: nine clubs in the Premier League, eight in the Championship and 15 of the 20 League One and Two clubs. The feeling is that while the bottom two divisions could get enough votes, the top two divisions are likely to rebel.

It is the Championship where the opposition is strongest. While Partick's pullback is obvious, the lucrative prize for top-tier soccer could be snatched away from Inverness and Dundee, sitting second and third behind fugitive leaders Dundee United.

So far, both clubs have remained silent, but a polite assumption is that neither will approve. Dundee has the added incentive of trying to stay in the same league as his city rivals; If three clubs in the Championship vote "no,quot;, the motion fails.

Will the SPFL advance the end-of-season payments?

Across all divisions, most clubs are eager to end the season now, primarily due to financial considerations. With no revenue prospects for months, the League One and League Two halftime clubs are desperate for their end-of-season payouts to balance the books. The SPFL's promise of immediate financial support will influence many, but perhaps not enough to ratify it at this time.

Money speaks, but so does clarity, and there is little to be had in this unfortunate situation. The great question mark of when soccer will reappear terrifies club managers, but some preach caution. The Rangers and Hearts feel that more can be said, but with the cash being distributed now. "We are proposing a resolution that would release the prize money for distribution to all Scottish clubs as a matter of urgency; we believe this is the priority," a Rangers statement said Wednesday.

The SPFL has rejected his proposal, but Old Firm rivals Celtic have been silent on the matter of ending the Premier League season, which could be affected by any extension of the blockade.

Rangers have a representative on the SPFL board, but they are also not in love with what is being offered to them and their counterproposal was rejected on Friday morning. The Ibrox club responded quickly and confirmed that its proposal would be modified and resubmitted as soon as possible.

The Celtic elected champions stand out for their silence, in part because they have a lot to gain, but also potentially a lot to lose. The Old Firm are united in one factor: the title must be decided in a 38 game season. If it can't be, handing out a title without having won mathematically will keep you trapped for some supporters and give others a chance to put a virtual asterisk next to the ninth title in a row.

Regardless of these bragging rights arguments, Celtic also has European anxieties tied to the final part of the SPFL proposal. Delaying the end of the Premier League to provide the maximum opportunity for the games to play now is, after Thursday's Scottish FA proclamation, a sad hope, but it is also a delaying tactic. Perhaps the SPFL could have declared a termination in all four divisions, if not for UEFA's threat last week that early-ending leagues could lose European places.

So when will the final decision be made official?

Partick Thistle to replace Corazones in Scottish Premier League

April 23 is now when the fate of the top flight will likely be decided, the date when UEFA will determine whether to grant leagues permission to end their season. It seems inevitable that they will, and once the green light shines, the SPFL board will act. The two-week period between now and then gives dissident clubs an opportunity to propose amendments and pressure the board to discuss rebuilding the league.

This is not a new topic; Scottish football has been knotted over the years with arguments around the structure of the leagues. The SPFL has promised to participate in discussions once again, and the lower the ladder, the more clubs can be excited about an expanded league. However, it is extremely difficult to see teams in the Premier League interested in divisional rebuilding.

Ultimately, many feel that the solution to this dilemma, perhaps with some amendments, will only be found when enough clubs park their own interest at the door and realize the danger Scottish football can face if a decision is not made. soon. With most players and club staff now suspended or with salary cuts or deferrals, executives are under pressure to provide some light at the end of the tunnel.

If the season cannot be completed, Celtic would be crowned Scottish Premier League champion, according to the current SPFL proposal to vote

"We have contracts and cash flow to think about. People who vote against this may be bankruptcy, or they may be condemning other clubs to bankruptcy.

"The word 'integrity' has been spread by some people; integrity for me is caring for all the clubs in this league and securing the future of Scottish football," said Bill Clark, president of Raith Rovers, leader of League One and prepared for promotion if the vote is approved.

Clubs must declare their intentions imminently. The vote will be tight; If the resolution fails its initial test, the SPFL board is likely willing to return it to the table quickly. Somehow, at some point, Scottish clubs need to come to an agreement.

There are inevitably winners and losers in this scenario, and the ramifications could continue for some time. The ancient theory of democracy as the fairest course of action ever considered Scottish football convolutions.