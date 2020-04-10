Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
The global death toll exceeded 100,000, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases.
President Trump called the question of when to relax the patterns of social distancing "the most important decision I will make."
The World Health Organization will soon begin large-scale antibody tests in several countries.
Constraints may exist for a time
New federal projections show that orders to stay home, school closings, and social distancing greatly reduce coronavirus infections. But if the restrictions are lifted after 30 days, experts say, this could lead to a drastic spike in cases.
For states like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois, which ordered restrictions in late March, that increase would occur in the mid to late summer, according to projections.
"It is important to remember that this is not the time to feel that since we have made such a breakthrough in mitigation success, we need to backtrack," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert and member. of the White House coronavirus task force said on Friday.
The projections, which were prepared by the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, offer a sobering argument for continuing the restrictions:
Without any mitigation, according to the projection, the death toll from the coronavirus could have reached 300,000.
If officials issue orders to stay home after 30 days, the total death toll is estimated to reach 200,000, even if schools remain closed, people work remotely, and social distancing continues.
The restrictions must be lifted eventually, of course, and Dr. Fauci noted that an increase in cases would undoubtedly follow. But the new projections show just how crucial the moment will be.
"The facts will determine what we do," President Trump said Friday, who has been eager to restart the economy. "We hope to meet a certain date. But we will not do anything until we know that this country is going to be healthy. We do not want to go back and start doing it again."
If not now when? The Times Magazine asked five experts, including a bioethicist, economist, and civil rights leader, about the moral and ethical considerations that will be needed to decide. resume the usual rhythms of American life.
Some normality, no locks
While much of the world has implemented draconian measures to combat the outbreaks, South Korea and Iceland have avoided doing so, and found a degree of normality that remains a distant dream for most countries.
South Korea's success in managing the epidemic is well known: after an initial explosion of cases, it was used Quick and widespread testing and contact tracking. There are now less than 50 new confirmed cases per day.
The country has progressed so much that on Friday, a national election was held. Unlike this week's Wisconsin primaries, polling stations in South Korea took precautions: After voters waited at three-foot intervals, and were asked to take their temperature, wear hand sanitizer and put on gloves. disposable to cast your vote.
Iceland, whose outbreak started much later than South Korea, is trying to follow a similar path, with the goal of evaluating every person in the country.
Elementary schools, kindergartens, and some restaurants remain open, and tourists can still enter. About a tenth of the 360,000 residents of the Nordic island had been evaluated as of Wednesday morning.
Critics say there aren't enough resources to assess the entire country conveniently, and many have warned that a false sense of optimism could have disastrous consequences.
But Iceland's assistant health director said authorities believe the case count, 1,675, has already peaked and that more people are now recovering than infected.
Immunity test
Determining when Americans will be able to return to school or work may depend in something called an antibody test. This is what we know, and what we don't know, about these tests.
What is an antibody test?
When your body finds a virus, it triggers an immune response and produces antibodies. The test looks for signs of that response, in this case, antibodies that seem to fight the coronavirus.
I'm pretty sure you already had the coronavirus. Can I take an exam and go back to work?
Not yet. Most of these tests offer a simple yes-to-no answer to the question of who has antibodies. But simply having antibodies does not guarantee immunity; for example, if you had mild or no symptoms, you may not have developed antibodies strong enough to prevent reinfection.
When will these tests be widely available?
Dr. Fauci said on CNN this morning that more would be available in the US. USA In a week or so, the World Health Organization plans to screen large numbers of people in various countries. Some tests are already available, particularly in research projects and hospitals, but it is unclear how reliable they are.
How long would immunity last?
We don't know. But if the coronavirus is like other viruses, it could be from one to eight years.
Hot spots
More than 7,800 deaths have been reported in New York State, but the actual count is likely to be much higher, as many deaths in the home are not counted. In NYSome victims are being buried in mass graves as the morgues become overwhelmed.
Michigan The third most affected state, with 21,375 cases, will ban travel between homes from Saturday.
Yemen reported his first case. It could be particularly vulnerable to the crisis, as its economy and health infrastructure have been devastated by five years of war.
After months of denial, Russia He admitted an increase in cases: In Moscow, the number more than doubled in the past week to 6,500, pushing its healthcare system to the limit.
What you can do
Entertain yourself: Our cultural writers offer tips on music, theater, and more to experience at home this weekend.
Don't fall for these myths: Gloves won't protect you as well as you might think, and there's no need to stock up on vitamin C.
Organize a family reunion: Does everyone in your home not like others now? Maybe it's time for a family reunion. Here we show you how to organize a successful one.
Wear a mask while running: Although outdoor exercise is probably safe with or without a mask, most of us should cover our faces. Our Ask Well column answered more questions about exercise and face masks.
The ones we have lost
The Times is collecting the stories of people who have died in the pandemic. Here are a few from this week.
John Prine, 73: The rough-voiced folk country singer was a Bob Dylan favorite.
Sandra Santos-Vizcaino, 54: She was one of the most beloved instructors at Public School 9 in Brooklyn.
David C. Driskell, 88: The artist, art historian, and curator was instrumental in recognizing African American art.
What else are we following?
What are you doing
While walking my dog in the afternoons after work, I started to greet everyone I see, whether I know them or not. I yell "good night,quot; to passers-by and to those in their yards or just sitting on their porches. Every passing car receives a smile and a wave. Now we all have one point in common, and these simple actions are my way of letting go of all our other little differences and saying that together, we will get through this.
– Ann D. Baus, La Crosse, Kan.
