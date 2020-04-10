Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The global death toll exceeded 100,000, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases.

President Trump called the question of when to relax the patterns of social distancing "the most important decision I will make."

The World Health Organization will soon begin large-scale antibody tests in several countries.

Constraints may exist for a time

New federal projections show that orders to stay home, school closings, and social distancing greatly reduce coronavirus infections. But if the restrictions are lifted after 30 days, experts say, this could lead to a drastic spike in cases.

For states like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois, which ordered restrictions in late March, that increase would occur in the mid to late summer, according to projections.

"It is important to remember that this is not the time to feel that since we have made such a breakthrough in mitigation success, we need to backtrack," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert and member. of the White House coronavirus task force said on Friday.

The projections, which were prepared by the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, offer a sobering argument for continuing the restrictions:

Without any mitigation, according to the projection, the death toll from the coronavirus could have reached 300,000.

If officials issue orders to stay home after 30 days, the total death toll is estimated to reach 200,000, even if schools remain closed, people work remotely, and social distancing continues.

The restrictions must be lifted eventually, of course, and Dr. Fauci noted that an increase in cases would undoubtedly follow. But the new projections show just how crucial the moment will be.