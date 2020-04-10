Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

More than 6 million Americans applied for unemployment.

The number of virus patients hospitalized in New York rose to its smallest number in weeks, but deaths peaked.

European officials agreed to more than half a trillion euros in aid to economies devastated by the virus outbreak.

A "black hole,quot; to swallow jobs and food supplies

The economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak in the US USA It is increasing even faster than the case tells: Another 6.6 million people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. That puts the total of the three weeks of general closings above 16 million, almost double the net job losses during the entire recession of 2007-9.

It is as if "the economy as a whole has fallen into a sudden black hole," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief financial economist for the United States at Oxford Economics. And it is not yet known when it will hit bottom.

Washington's big stimulus measures have not yet provided much relief on Main Street, where the pain is already sharp, especially among the four in 10 Americans who lived with checks with little or no savings.

To see the evidence, look at the nation's food banks.

Demand for food assistance is skyrocketing, just as food banks are below supplies and volunteers. Many of the restaurants and other organizations that often donate food have closed. Grocery stores have less unsold inventory because panic purchases have stripped off their shelves.