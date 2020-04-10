Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
More than 6 million Americans applied for unemployment.
-
The number of virus patients hospitalized in New York rose to its smallest number in weeks, but deaths peaked.
-
European officials agreed to more than half a trillion euros in aid to economies devastated by the virus outbreak.
-
Read the latest on the virus: World | United States | Business | NY
A "black hole,quot; to swallow jobs and food supplies
The economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak in the US USA It is increasing even faster than the case tells: Another 6.6 million people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. That puts the total of the three weeks of general closings above 16 million, almost double the net job losses during the entire recession of 2007-9.
It is as if "the economy as a whole has fallen into a sudden black hole," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief financial economist for the United States at Oxford Economics. And it is not yet known when it will hit bottom.
Washington's big stimulus measures have not yet provided much relief on Main Street, where the pain is already sharp, especially among the four in 10 Americans who lived with checks with little or no savings.
To see the evidence, look at the nation's food banks.
Demand for food assistance is skyrocketing, just as food banks are below supplies and volunteers. Many of the restaurants and other organizations that often donate food have closed. Grocery stores have less unsold inventory because panic purchases have stripped off their shelves.
As the first hot spots peak, new ones appear
Virus outbreaks in some affected areas They may be peaking now: Daily reports of new cases in Italy are well below, and the number of hospitalized patients in New York grew by just 1 percent on Thursday.
But elsewhere, the epidemic is on the rise.
The number of cases in Pennsylvania has doubled in a week, to 16,000, with 300 deaths. Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that Philadelphia had become "an area of particular concern."
The virus is ripping apart the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American reservation in the United States, killing 20 people there so far, compared to 16 in all of New Mexico, 13 times the population.
The virus is also catching on in countries where poverty is more widespread than in European and Asian nations where it hit first. In Africa, more than 50 countries have reported a total of 11,424 coronavirus cases and 572 deaths.
Officially, Ecuador has had 272 virus-related deaths as of Thursday, but that may be a low count. An official in Guayaquil said the government had been overwhelmed by the number of people dying there: 1,350 bodies collected from houses since the end of March, some left in plastic-wrapped doors.
Test kit manufacturers say they cannot fill orders from Africa or Latin America because the United States and Europe are taking almost everything they can do.
Curious effects of the pandemic.
By profoundly disrupting modern life, the coronavirus is making itself felt in some novel ways.
Seismometers that geologists use to detect earthquakes also pick up vibrations from human activity – vehicle traffic, construction equipment, heavy machinery, and the like. But with billions of people now staying home, the "throbbing pulse of civilization is now barely detectable." Robin George Andrews, a volcanologist, writes.
A University of Chicago professor who developed a way to track electricity use as a measure of economic stability says he has seen a sharp drop in recent weeks, suggesting an economic decline in tandem with the 2007 recession- 9, and possibly the Great Depression.
On the other hand, there has been a huge increase in old-fashioned phone calls. Voice calls had decreased for years, but Verizon says it is now handling twice as many calls on an average business day than Mother's Day.
Hot spots
-
A patch of seven square miles of Queens it has become the "epicenter of the epicenter,quot;. The area, home to many immigrants, has more than 7,200 cases; Manhattan, with nearly three times as many people, has about 10,800 cases.
-
At least four U.S. aircraft carrier and the French carrier now has confirmed or suspected cases among its crews. In the hardest hit yet, the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, at least 286 sailors have tested positive, and one entered intensive care on Thursday.
-
India It has 178 deaths and around 6,000 confirmed cases as of Thursday. That's not much in a nation of more than a billion people, many of whom live in dense slums; Experts warn that a larger outbreak could be dire.
What you can do
Sleep a little. Rest can boost your immune system and is one of the most effective ways to prepare your body to fight infection. We have some advice on how to sleep better.
Do not intentionally become infected. Seriously. In light of the rumors about "coronavirus parties,quot; where people purposely try to catch the virus, hoping to become immune, an epidemiologist explains why it is a terrible idea.
Quit smoking and vaping. Tobacco and marijuana products damage the lungs, where the virus hurts. Here are many helpful resources for those ready to quit smoking.
Make a plan for the children. What will happen if parents of young children get the virus? Here's how to make sure everyone stays safe and well cared for.
"The America we need,quot;
The Times' opinion desk, which operates independently of our newsroom, has started a new series that explores how the United States can emerge from the pandemic stronger, fairer and freer.
"The melting pot of a crisis provides an opportunity to forge a better society, but the crisis itself does not do the job," writes the Editorial Board in an introductory essay. “Crises expose problems, but they offer no alternatives, much less political will. Change requires ideas and leadership. "
What else are we following?
-
While US policy USA Focused on avoiding the spread of China, the virus was quietly reaching New York mainly from Europe, say geneticists.
-
Public health officials are concerned about what the virus can do in the southern United States, where people tend to be poorer and in poorer health than the national average and have less access to insurance and medical care, and where many Governors have been slow to respond to The pandemic.
-
Police in Elizabeth, N.J., have deployed drones to enforce social estrangement: they hover over people who are too close together and reproduce a scolding message recorded by the mayor.
-
"I keep getting people to say, 'Gee, it's like we're living a Stephen King story," says Stephen King. "And my only answer to that is,' I'm sorry. '
-
Hundreds of inactive Amish seamstresses and artisans in Ohio rotated overnight to make thousands of face masks, shields, and protective clothing for local hospitals.
-
All of those old-fashioned things your parents knew how to do but never learned – sewing, baking, fixing a faucet, cutting hair – suddenly seem like practical sheltering-at-home skills, The Associated Press notes.
What are you doing
My daughter, her husband, and my 5-year-old granddaughter live 600 miles away. My daughter is trying to work from home, but the boy is bored. I emailed him a "scavenger hunt,quot; that my granddaughter can do, including things like "something round, something gross, something star-shaped, something that starts with a 'P'." Encourages her to read and be creative. , and gives Mom a few uninterrupted minutes.
– Kathleen Chapman, Powder Springs, Georgia.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
Register here to receive the information by email.
Jonathan Wolfe and Tom Wright-Piersanti contributed to today's newsletter.