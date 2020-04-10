Coronavirus in MN: University of Minnesota to host virtual celebration for 2020 graduates – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel sent a system-wide message to all students, staff, and faculty on Friday about a virtual celebration in May for 2020 graduates.

As many people have had to face the numerous disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 is missing out on some of life's most important moments, including the beginning.

“Having been a part of over 25 years of graduation ceremonies in my career (my favorite day) and as the mother of two students graduated this spring, my heart goes out to all of you in the class of 2020 as I share your disappointment, "said Gabel.

The beginning is a time when graduates gather in the presence of family, friends, teachers, and alumni, to "mark both an end and a new beginning."

Although in-person graduation ceremonies are canceled in May, there will be an on-campus ceremony in the fall. The U of M will provide more information on this ceremony at a later date.

Meanwhile, the University is planning a large, system-wide virtual celebration for all graduates on Saturday, May 16. The celebration will be completely online and can be viewed anytime, from anywhere, and will provide graduates with personalized service. experience.

The theme for this spring's celebration is "Hail to Thee," a reference to Minnesota's state song, and was chosen to reflect admiration for everyone's incredible resilience in these stressful times, according to the president of the U of M. The University says more details about the virtual celebration will be shared in the coming weeks.