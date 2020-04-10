Coronavirus in Minnesota: state hospitals, clinics wasting money on the COVID-19 crisis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A letter from the Minnesota Hospital Association to the state's congressional delegation paints a dire financial picture.

State hospitals and clinics are bleeding money due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those losses are estimated at $ 2.9 billion over the next 90 days.

“All these losses are accumulating and have been accumulating. I must say that this number as large as it seems is actually conservative, ”said MHA President Dr. Rahul Koranne.

Koranne's letter blames losses from canceled elective surgeries, patient visits, and COVID-19 preparations. More hospital ventilators, personal protective supplies, and ICU bed reconfiguration are costing hospitals more than $ 13 million per day.

"We are canceling elective surgeries and procedures and we are telling patients not to enter clinics, if not necessary, to prevent the increase from occurring," Koranne said.

The financial blow is forcing healthcare organizations to make painful staff cuts. Duluth-based Essentia Health will put 500 employees on unpaid leave.

At the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, salaried workers will receive cut wages. Additionally, hourly paid staff will be required to take temporary leave beginning in May.

But starting Monday, Allina Hospitals and Clinic's non-patient care staff will begin taking a week off for the next 30 days, during which time the cost reduction will be under review.

“Decisions involving people's livelihoods are always difficult and we want to be thoughtful. So right now we are focusing on rolling out this phase, "said Allina's director of human resources, Christine Moore.

Meanwhile, other medical caregivers will be trained and reassigned to help with the expected increase in COVID-19 patients.