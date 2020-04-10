Coronavirus in Minnesota: Split Rock to Light Beacon Lighthouse, 'We Weather Weather Storm' – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In a show of support for Minnesotans who are united in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Split Rock Lighthouse on the north shore of Lake Superior will light its lighthouse.

"This is a way of saying to all Minnesotans, and to all people around the world, that together we will weather this storm," said Kent Whitworth, CEO and director of the Minnesota Historical Society.

The beacon will light up at 8 p.m. Friday and remain until 11 p.m.

Please note that Split Rock is closed to the public. The Minnesota Historical Society invites the public to view the signal through live broadcasts on social media.

Tonight, Split Rock Lighthouse will light its lighthouse on Lake Superior from 8-11 p.m. to show solidarity in the COVID fight. "This is a way to tell all Minnesotans, and everyone around the world, that together we will weather this storm," said Kent Whitworth, MNHS director and CEO. pic.twitter.com/KkM6moKkFv – Minnesota Historical Society (@mnhs) April 10, 2020

The lighthouse was first illuminated on July 31, 1910, having been built after a 1905 storm on Lake Superior ended up damaging 29 ships.

Split Rock Light Station finally closed in 1969 when new navigation technology made it obsolete.

It was designated a National Historic Monument in 2011.