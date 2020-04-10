Coronavirus in Minnesota: Researchers Explain Their Method of Predicting COVID-19 Potential Mortality – Up News Info

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected different areas of the country in different ways, and metropolitan areas have been the most affected so far. However, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 must be taken with a grain of salt, as the country does not have adequate test kits. Researchers in Minnesota are working to predict the spread of the coronavirus here, and on Friday they released information on how they do their job in an effort to be more transparent.

Governor Tim Walz has been relying on his data to make multiple executive orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The team of researchers behind the information comes from the University of Minnesota. They partnered with the Minnesota Department of Health to create Minnesota-specific numbers at the start of the outbreak.

“The Minnesota model estimates, with some uncertainty, the number of daily COVID-19 cases, how many people are in the ICU, and how many people die from COVID-19 in Minnesota. The model roughly predicts when most people will receive COVID-19 (the peak of the epidemic), how many people will be, and when more people will need ICU care than the number of beds available in the ICU. " – Minnesota Model Investigators COVID-19

Your model population has the same underlying age and condition distribution as the Minnesota population.

It is used to simulate how well various measures of social distancing can delay the spread of the disease, or even end the pandemic. It also tracks hospitalization and mortality rates, projecting daily counts of positive COVID-19 cases, ICU bed needs, and deaths.

Other factors taken into consideration include the time between infection and a person's symptoms, the percentage of infections detected, and the number of hospital beds available.

“The model uses data from countries and states in the US. USA Where the community spread of COVID-19 started earlier. Using available evidence about the virus, combined with Minnesota-specific data, the model aims to understand how the epidemic will unfold. ” – Minnesota Model Investigators COVID-19

The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment has also released models of its own, and they project far fewer cases and deaths for Minnesota.

Minnesota Senate Leader Paul Gazelka alluded when he criticized Governor Tim Walz's handling of the health situation on Thursday.

However, during the MDH presentation on Friday, Minnesota researchers said the disparities are not unexpected, because the predictions from the University of Minnesota come with some uncertainty, and "the model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment ( IHME) assumes much more restrictive social distancing measures ". implemented for longer periods of time. It also projects results over the course of four months rather than a full year, and does not explicitly explain the increased risk of illness and death associated with underlying health conditions. "

Currently, Minnesota models suggest that the pandemic will have a long-term impact on Minnesotans "because of how easily the virus spreads and how fatal it can be."

Different scenarios forecast a range of 22,000 to 41,000, and even up to 50,000 deaths in the coming months, along with demands from the intensive care unit between 3,300 and 4,500, depending on different levels of successful distancing.

Social distancing guidelines are being used to delay the peak of cases, hospitalizations and the necessary care in the ICU.

The researchers say extending the number of cases over a longer period of time would require long-term social distancing measures, and would also make the epidemic last longer.

The research was presented by Associate Professor Eva Enns and Associate Professor Shalini Kulasingam of the UMN School of Public Health, along with State Health Economist Stefan Gildemeister.

They will continue to refine and expand their model, adding that they are adjusting the modeling when new information becomes available.

While the exact code for the model has not been released, the team says they plan to share it with the public in the future, along with a more "reader-friendly,quot; version of their findings.

The analysis does not take into account economic costs or other side effects; like mental health

Click here for more information on the Minnesota COVID-19.