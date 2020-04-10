Coronavirus in Minnesota: Recreational Vehicle Owners Lending Their Homes to Keep Families of Healthcare Workers Safe – Up News Info

Families of healthcare workers are receiving help to stay safe as hundreds of recreational vehicle owners are lending their trailers to hospital staff so they can isolate themselves but be close to loved ones.

An RV is now the home of Joseph Stimac for the foreseeable future. Her partner Cameron will be right outside in the house.

"Trying to figure out how to block this," said Stimac.

He says he will live in the motorhome all summer while working as a registered nurse in a hospital.

"It is a matter of me that I really want to protect him from whatever he may carry," he said.

The RV he will live in belongs to Cory Lockhart and her fiancé Jerry. They were strangers to Stimac until they left the Fish House trailer and took it from Crystal to St Paul.

"The first time Fish House passed through the center," said Lockhart.

They connected through a Facebook group called "RV for MD,quot;.

With 23,000 strong members, it's about providing health workers with a way to isolate themselves from the family, without having to leave their property. The idea came from a good deed in Texas: Holly Haggard loaned her trailer to Emily Phillips, whose husband is an emergency doctor.

"I think we are just the messenger. This is a God thing. We just started that fire and other people are keeping it burning," said Phillips.

People like Cory.

"Just knowing that we reassure Joseph is really a feeling you can't describe," said Lockhart.

Stimac says the gesture shows how powerful simple kindness can be.

"There is something good that happens in the world and that is the part that touched me the most," Stimac said.

So far, 345 matches have been made for RVs and healthcare families.