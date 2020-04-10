Coronavirus in Minnesota: meatpacking plants take precautions after Sioux Falls outbreak – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A major meat packing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is closed due to coronavirus concerns.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed that more than 80 employees within Smithfield Foods tested positive for COVID-19. They are now closing operations for three days.

Matt Utecht is president of the 663 Union of Commercial and Food Workers' Unions of the United States. He represents about 2,000 workers at the JBS meat packing facility in Worthington.

"In a perfect world, we could have a distance of six feet. But that's not a possibility in a packinghouse like this, "said Utecht.

He says the union and the company are putting worker safety first.

"We have not yet had a single positive COVID-19 test from Worthington," said Utecht.

Workers on processing lines wear face masks, face shields, gloves, and coats. Rest rooms are spaced for social distancing, and there are temperature controls before the start of each shift.

"There have been a handful of members who have had a low fever and have been sent home," said Utecht.

General Mills says workers are kept six feet away at manufacturing sites, adding that human and food safety is a priority, and that plants are implementing temperature controls and encouraging the use of masks.

Cargill says he is prioritizing the health and safety of employees, offering temporary salary increases, bonuses, and waiving copays for COVID-19 testing. The company also performs temperature, disinfection, visitor ban and social distancing tests when possible.

"Keeping Minnesota and the United States fed is a critical element during this pandemic," said Utecht.

The Smithfield plant will reopen next Tuesday. The facility will be cleaned and more physical barriers will be installed. The company will also pay employees for scheduled hours during the shutdown.

Officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say there is no evidence that the coronavirus is transmitted through food or its packaging.

