Coronavirus in Minnesota: how you can help Ronald McDonald House children and their families during the pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Ronald McDonald House Charities is finding new ways to support families whose children are in the hospital during this pandemic.

With its volunteer program and the popular Cooks for Kids on Hold program, the nonprofit has staff that prepare meals and snacks for families in packed bags.

That's at the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations. They also organize virtual bingo, crafts and other activities.

Anyone interested in helping Ronald McDonald House families during the outbreak can click here or call 612-331-5752.