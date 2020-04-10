Coronavirus in Minnesota: Family remembers Josh Pearson taken for COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One of the last to die from COVID-19 is a father, brother, uncle, and 38-year-old son. Josh Pearson's mother told us that his symptoms appeared quickly and when a hospital agreed to see him, it was too late.

Within days of feeling sick, Josh sought help. His family says his health care provider told him to stay home, to stay isolated and to get better.

"Well, a few days later it was not better. He called me to say he needed to go to the hospital," said Julie Pearson-Cubus.

His mother took him to the doctor in his hometown of Cambridge. In a matter of hours, Julie discovered that her condition was more serious.

"Before I transported him to Abbott, they let me talk to him and he was crying, of course, and the last thing he said to me was, 'Mom, Mom, I'll be fine,'" Pearson-Cubus said.

Josh was a father who wished he could see his son more. An amazing guy who liked fishing and video games. The 38-year-old man had asthma and his mother calls him a heavy smoker. She struggles when she thinks of her last moments.

"Just knowing that he was alone in the hospital, he couldn't be there. I was wondering if he was scared. Did he know what was going on? I don't think he knew how sick he was," Pearson-Cubus said.

She says the EMT that transported him offered her some comfort. He told them before Josh was taken to Abbott Northwestern, he took off his mask to breathe in the fresh air. That paramedic told the family that Josh smiled with a giant smile, "Rest assured you had a memorable smile before entering the hospital."

In a week, his world changed. Too fast to understand. Julie and her husband want to save others from dying pain.

"You have to take precautions, really. This disease is serious, it's killing a lot of people," said Pearson-Cubus.

“Everyone take this seriously please. Stay home, stay safe, ”said Todd Cubus.

Since the family cannot have a funeral right now, they plan to gather around a lake with their ashes to say goodbye.