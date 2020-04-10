Coronavirus in Minnesota: Explore Minnesota offers virtual tours of iconic Minnesota destinations – Up News Info

Tourism is an important part of Minnesota's economy.

But it is taking a hit due to COVID-19.

While it is too early to determine how badly the industry will be affected, Explore Minnesota says tourism is a $ 16 billion industry in the state.

Explore Minnesota surveyed companies across the state to get an idea of ​​how they are doing.

Half of the respondents said it could be up to three months before they fully recover from the blows they are receiving now.

Explore Minnesota also has virtual tours of iconic Minnesota destinations on its website so you can explore from home. Click here to start.