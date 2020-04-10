Coronavirus in Michigan hits prison population – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Covid-19 cases in Michigan are growing at an alarming rate. Many have asked about the prison population in the state and how they are dealing with the pandemic.

"Right now in Michigan we have more than 200 positive inmates out of a population of approximately 38,000 and approximately 13,000 employees, we have had over 100 positive results," said Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz .

Of those cases, two staff members and two inmates died from the disease.

Gautz says prisons began taking steps to keep inmates and staff safe from the virus before cases arose.

“We allowed the use of bleach, which was generally not allowed because it can be used harmful. But we allowed that in all of our facilities so that all of our facilities could start doing deep cleaning, ”said Gautz.

He says they also stopped visits on March 13. Now that the virus is present in the prison, anyone, including staff who enter buildings, is examined and their temperature taken.

If an inmate tests positive, they send him to one of the state's three prisons, included here in Macomb County, where there are currently more than 50 inmates with coronavirus.

Gautz says these facilities have a specialized unit, designed to serve positive inmates and keep them separate from the main prison population.

He says information on the cases is updated daily on his website, as well as a hotline for family members concerned about loved ones inside the prison.

