Coronavirus contact tracking: Apple and Google team up to enable virus tracking

OAKLAND, California – In one of the most far-reaching attempts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Apple and Google said they were building software on smartphones that would inform people if they were in recent contact with someone infected with the virus. .

The tech giants said they teamed up to launch the tool within several months, incorporating it into the operating systems of billions of iPhone and Android devices around the world. That would allow smartphones to constantly register other devices that they approach, allowing "contact tracking,quot; of the disease.

With the tool, infected people would notify a public health app that they have the coronavirus, which would then alert phones that have recently approached that infected person's device.

Google and Apple said the tool would protect the privacy of smartphone users and that people would have to choose to use it.