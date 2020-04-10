Coronavirus cloud forecast for South Bay Sports – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) – San Francisco 49ers fans who were excited to see what the team would do this season after their upcoming Super Bowl victory may have to wait until at least Thanksgiving.

"Even if we get it right here in Santa Clara, if you have a big event that draws thousands of people from across the country, you are at risk of reinfecting everyone," said Dr. Jeff Smith, Executive Director of Santa Clara County .

He told the board of supervisors during its meeting on Tuesday that he believed sporting events would be canceled until at least November, perhaps even later.

"In my opinion, the shelter in place is unlikely to be lifted until at least late fall because we don't have a national shelter program in place," Smith said.

Smith's opinion was part of a broader discussion he had with supervisors when asked when they might consider lifting the shelter order in place.

If Smith is right, that means sporting events, including the San Jose Sharks, San Jose Earthquakes, and college sports at Santa Clara University, San Jose State, and Stanford University would cease to exist.

Ultimately, it will be up to the county public health director to decide on the request and when it is raised.

Rex Wang, who owns tickets for the 49ers season, said he and his friends have already discussed not attending games this season, even if the order was lifted but there was still no vaccine.

"I love my Niners, I love all my Bay Area teams, but I think right now, until a vaccine comes out where people can feel safe and protected and we can stop this virus, I think it's the right thing to do. how could it be, ”said Wang.

Santa Clara County Board President Cindy Chávez said she anticipates the time when she will be able to see her son play sports again, but said there is still much more information to gather before making a decision on whether to can lift the order, including who has antibodies

"We are going to have to think very carefully about how we will return, how safe it is and when we do it," Chavez said.

Stanford University has not yet responded to KPIX for a comment, and San Jose State University and the SAP Center declined to comment.

But the 49ers released a statement that said in part: "While there is much debate about the right time for the return of sports, our intention is to exercise great patience and make the most informed decisions."

Wang said that while this means losing the NFL preseason and at least part of the regular season, he agrees with Smith's opinion.

"I think this is the right thing to do," said Wang.

"Unless something dramatic happens on the medical front in November, we will not have a specific and simple effective treatment," said Smith. "We will rely on social distancing."