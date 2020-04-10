Coronavirus blockade leaves Peru's peninsula coffee roaster – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN CARLOS (Up News Info SF) – A Bay Area man who traveled to Peru last month was stranded in that country as an anxious family and a struggling business await his return.

Max Gambirazio, owner of the San Carlos Papachay Peruvian Coffee roaster business, flew to his coffee bean plantation in Villa Rica, Peru on March 13.

Three days later, in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, Peru closed its borders and established strict curfews, leaving Gambirazio unable to return.

Despite being on an evacuation list from the United States, Gambirazio said he has not yet heard anything definitive from the United States Embassy in Lima about when and how he could leave the country.

Until Wednesday, the US Department of State. USA He had helped repatriate more than 6,000 Americans, according to the embassy in Lima, but a Facebook page titled "Americans Trapped in Peru,quot; indicates that many remain stranded in the country.

Gambirazio's difficulties are compounded by the remote location of his farm, in a high-altitude rain forest on the eastern side of the Andes Mountains.

He went to Peru hoping to send the new crop of coffee beans to his business in the Bay Area. But to move an 18-wheeled truck filled with coffee from the farm to the Lima airport, Gambirazio would have to go through government checkpoints, and the departments he has to deal with to get the permits are closed.

"I put everything back," he said, in a phone interview. "I won't send anything until they reopen."

The location of the coffee farm is also a barrier to Gambirazio's own escape from the country. He said that the US Embassy. USA He only makes arrangements to pick up Americans along Highway 1 near Lima, and he can't find any alternative transportation.

"Even if I had a pass, people don't want to carry anyone in their trucks because of the virus," he said.

Meanwhile, in San Carlos, Gambirazio's wife Juliana closed her restaurant to reduce exposure to COVID-19. She continues to make deliveries, but most of the family's income comes from the store and corporate clients whose offices are also closed.

"The virus gave us a big block," said Max. "No money comes in. We are talking about months."

And while the financial consequences are important to the family, they are no longer Max's biggest concern. He just wants to get home to reunite with his wife and 15-month-old daughter.

