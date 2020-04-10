Collecting signatures during a pandemic may be impossible. And that might not be so bad.

Direct democracy, the fourth branch of the Colorado government, is shaping up to be the first major victim of COVID-19's 2020 election day.

Voters have the power to initiate legislation as a statute or a constitutional amendment, but due to the pandemic, this popular vehicle is headed toward a concrete wall.

Dating back to 1992, when Douglas Bruce changed Colorado's political landscape for perhaps forever, voter-initiated voting problems have become very popular. Between 1999 and 2019, 108 measures appeared on the state ballot and only 42% were approved.

While ballot problems are used to promote good solutions outside of the legislative process, there is also a dark side.

Political campaigns have used ballot issues to dump soft money into the election cycle in an attempt to boost voter turnout for their candidates. And, we have also seen the mutually assured destruction model, where one interest group proposes a measure that negatively affects another, and the other responds by proposing a more draconian measure designed to intimidate the first group into withdrawing their request.

The number of signatures required for a successful petition equals 5% of the total number of votes cast for the position of Colorado secretary of state in the previous general election. This means that 124,632 valid signatures must be collected to obtain a measure on the November ballot.

Approximately 35% of signatures are often bad for a variety of reasons, such as someone not completing the form correctly or registering to vote. Therefore, proponents generally attempt to collect approximately 187,000 signatures.

The collection signing process is even more daunting for the proposed constitutional amendments. In 2016, Colorado voters passed Amendment 71, making it harder to get ballot measures. Proponents of constitutional amendments must collect 70% of the total valid signatures from each of the 35 Senate districts or at least 2% from each Senate district.

These signatures must be delivered to the Secretary of State's office on or before August 3.

In the past, signature gatherers collected signatures at the neighborhood grocery store or where there were large public gatherings.

To have any perspective on the magnitude of the challenge, the record for signature collection was 8 weeks, when the signature requirement was only 98,492 signatures and it was not necessary to collect a specific number from each Colorado Senate district.

And there was no pandemic.

The Colorado stay-in-place order currently runs through the end of April. The order can be extended or even modified long before it is terminated. Earlier this week, Governor Jared Polis warned that a revival will not happen all at once, but probably in phases.

For the foreseeable future, signature collectors are not going to collect signatures on the Rockies game and they are not going to make it to their front door. And, even if they did, are you ready to pick up your pen and sign a petition, with or without an extreme social distancing law in place? Not likely.

There is also no easy solution. Collecting signatures online violates the Colorado Constitution. And, even if the Supreme Court allowed it, it is highly unlikely that the Secretary of State will have enough time to hire a vendor and make such a system operational.

Challenging the requirement that signatures be turned in 90 days before the election in an effort to extend signature collection deadlines also seems untenable. Colorado voters have had two years to meet these deadlines. Three electoral measures have already been certified: electing the president by a national popular vote, an amendment to the Colorado constitution that requires him to be qualified to vote in any election, an individual must be a United States citizen, and a change in law to restoration of gray wolves. The state's ban on late abortions has also led to signatures.

Eight other measures have been approved to collect signatures, including a gambling measure and a proposed gradual income tax. Each was six months from the time the ballot language was approved to collect signatures. Citing the pandemic, advocates of a measure seeking to limit housing growth in 11 Front Range counties announced this week that they put aside plans to move forward. Unless these advocates have already started collecting signatures, the way forward is bleak.

There are 17 other measures that are still in the process of establishing the title, including a TABOR repeal initiative, paid family medical leave, imposition of a gradual income tax rate and removal of criminal records. These measures must be approved and finalized before they can start collecting signatures with the August 3 deadline.

Even if they are approved for circulation, I doubt that any of the proponents can finance the collection of signatures or run a successful campaign in the era of social distancing.

For my part, I am tired of long and confusing questions on the ballots and campaigns of special interest groups. This could actually be a welcome development.

Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck law firm, and former Chief of Staff to Governor John Hickenlooper.

